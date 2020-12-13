    Ben Roethlisberger's Knee Injury Reportedly Concerning for Steelers

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIDecember 13, 2020

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's lingering knee injury has reportedly become a cause for "concern" within the organization. 

    Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported some within the organization have become wary of whether Roethlisberger can hold up in the team's pass-heavy attack. 

    Roethlisberger has only played a complete 16-game season four times through his first 16 years in the league. He entered this season, his 17th, off of a two-game campaign in 2019, after an elbow injury that required surgery to "reattach three tendons," as reported by Chris Mortensen of ESPN. 

    His rebound season has gone smoothly, though, with the 38-year-old starting every game for the 11-1 Steelers, who were undefeated until a Week 13 loss to Washington.

    Roethlisberger has thrown for 3,105 yards and 27 touchdowns on 324-of-484 passing (leading the league in both categories).

    Roethlisberger injured both knees in a Week 9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

    When he is healthy, the six-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion manages to keep his position atop the league. In 2018, he tossed a career-high 34 touchdowns while collecting 5,129 yards to lead the league, the seventh-most in league history. 

    If the Steelers were to manage to lock up a No. 1 seed and the first-round bye that comes along with it, Mason Rudolph may get some additional playing time. However, the Kansas City Chiefs also enter the weekend 11-1, so the margin for error is minimal. 

