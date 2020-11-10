Masters Odds 2020: Predictions for Top Favorites Heading into Augusta

0 of 5

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Masters is upon us. And while it comes at an unprecedented time, it’s hard not to get that warm feeling no matter the month.

Tiger Woods is defending his title. Bryson DeChambeau is looking to break the sport. Rory Mcilroy is searching for his own return to glory. And bombers galore are looking to tear the place to shreds.

Nearly all the best players in the world are gathered again at the sport's most picturesque venue. Will they be successful?