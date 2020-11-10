Masters Odds 2020: Predictions for Top Favorites Heading into Augusta

Masters Odds 2020: Predictions for Top Favorites Heading into AugustaNovember 10, 2020
The Masters is upon us. And while it comes at an unprecedented time, it’s hard not to get that warm feeling no matter the month.
Tiger Woods is defending his title. Bryson DeChambeau is looking to break the sport. Rory Mcilroy is searching for his own return to glory. And bombers galore are looking to tear the place to shreds.
Nearly all the best players in the world are gathered again at the sport's most picturesque venue. Will they be successful?
Bryson DeChambeau
Bryson DeChambeau (+900)
Once again, here comes Bryson, his truckload of protein shakes, his new 48-inch driver, and absolute disregard for previous golf norms. He might drive the green on the par-4 first. He might have wedges into par-5s. Rest assured, he won’t hold back. DeChambeau has yet to finish inside the top-20 at the Masters, but that seems merely a footnote given he’s … not the same person. Bulked-up Bryson tore through the US Open at Winged Foot, winning by six shots after critics sniped that his style wouldn’t play at a major, with grown-out rough. While some might’ve taken time to celebrate, DeChambeau has spent the last month wailing away at drives, trying to up his swing speed and carry even more. He’s going to win this week, and when he does, the conversations around “breaking the game” will ramp up several notches.
Prediction: Dechambeau wins (odds: +900).
Dustin Johnson
Dustin Johnson (+900)
It seems hard to fault any golfer who’s won 26 times professionally, but it almost seems as though Dustin Johnson has underachieved. Johnson is still waiting on that elusive second major championship, and though he was playing some of his best golf down the stretch of this past season, it seems the golf world is waiting until he does it at a major. Johnson faded down the stretch at the final round of the PGA Championship in August and never really gave himself much of a shot at Winged Foot last month. Now he heads to Augusta, where he finished tied for second a year ago. At this price — as a co-favorite — I’ll be fading him without hesitation.
Result: Johnson finishes outside top-10. Bet Rahm over Johnson (+100)
Jon Rahm
Jon Rahm (+1050)
Rahm has been the “best-player-in-the-world-in-waiting” for years now, even briefly grabbing the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Rankings earlier this year. It’s only a matter of time before that breakthrough comes at a major, and if it does, the floodgates could certainly open. His T-2 at the ZoZo Championship a few weeks ago certainly hints this could be the week. Rahm led the Tour in Strokes Gained: Total in 2020, buoyed by gaining 1.344 strokes tee-to-green (3rd on Tour). Rahm will be in it this week. Perhaps this is the week he seals that elusive first major. At this price, I’m probably staying away, though.
Result: Rahm finish top-5 (odds: +250)
Justin Thomas
Justin Thomas (+1250)
There might be no better player with a wedge in his hands than Justin Thomas, and at Augusta National, at least in theory, that should instill a hefty advantage. That advantage has yet to bear fruit for Thomas; he’s yet to finish in the top-10 at a Masters in four starts. Thomas was the first-round leader at Winged Foot, before steadily falling off. He’s finished strongly (12th and 2nd) in the two events he’s entered since. Thomas as good a bet as any this week (non-Bryson division) to put it all together this week. But at this price, Thomas probably won’t be on my card.
Result: Thomas finishes top-10 (odds: +150)
Rory Mcilroy
Rory McIlroy (+1400)
Much has changed in Rory McIlroy’s career since his infamous final-round 80 after holding the 54-hole lead in 2011. McIlory has won four majors since and ascended to the throne of the sport’s best. But quietly, he hasn’t won a major since 2014, and questions continue to grow about whether he’ll even get back to his triumphant heights. This sure would be a showcase to answer those questions emphatically. It’s hard to root otherwise. But I’ll be wagering my money elsewhere.
Result: Mcilroy posts a back-door top-20 (odds: -175)