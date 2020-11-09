Report: Ben Roethlisberger Injured Both Knees; Steelers Optimistic About Status

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hurt both knees during the team's 24-19 defeat of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Monday that "there is cautious optimism" he will take the field this weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Roethlisberger was hit by Neville Gallimore nearing halftime and headed to the locker room after throwing four more passes—including a touchdown pass. He returned to the game after the break and ended up throwing for 306 yards and three touchdowns in the comeback victory.

Mason Rudolph filled in on the few snaps that Roethlisberger sat out, completing two of three passes for three yards.

"Someone hit me right on the side of the knee," Roethlisberger said (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk). "Felt like it kind of bent my knee a little bit. Part of the game of football. Guys get hit all the time. Have some discomfort and so we thought, end of the half, we’ll head in and get it looked at."

Roethlisberger downplayed the injury after the game, telling reporters that he would "be fine" after the win, according to Jelani Scott of NFL.com.

The Steelers trailed 13-9 at halftime, and the 17-year quarterback was good for 195 yards and two touchdowns to bring the team back and ensure their perfect 8-0 record, as well as the 34th fourth-quarter comeback of his career, according to Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I didn’t want to let my guys down," Roethlisberger said. "I think so many times the line and guys are looking at me on the sideline, they’re like, 'All right Ben; we believe in you.' I just don’t want to let them down. I want to give everything I have and fight. I wish that we didn’t have those fourth-quarter comebacks."