Masters Odds 2020: Early Lines and Predictions for Top Sleepers in the Field

David Becker/Associated Press

The typical logic when betting on major golf tournaments is to avoid Rickie Fowler.

The 31-year-old American has had an up-and-down career at the most important tournaments on the PGA Tour, but he does have a decent recent record at Augusta National Golf Club.

If Fowler was going to win a major, it would be at The Masters, where he has three straight top 11 finishes.

Fowler is considered a long shot to win the tournament outright. With those odds and his recent form at Augusta, it may be worth taking a flier on him as a sleeper pick to win the event.

2020 Masters Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bryson DeChambeau (+900; bet $100 to win $900)

Dustin Johnson (+900)

Jon Rahm (+1100)

Justin Thomas (+1300)

Rory McIlroy (+1400)

Xander Schauffele (+1600)

Brooks Koepka (+1700)

Tyrrell Hatton (+2500)

Patrick Cantlay (+2800)

Jason Day (+3000)

Hideki Matsuyama (+3000)

Patrick Reed (+3000)

Predictions For Top Sleepers

Rickie Fowler (+7000)

The logic behind betting on Fowler at Augusta counters the typical thought process used to evaluate his major form.

Fowler took second at The Masters in 2018 and finished in a tie for ninth a year ago. He does not have a round over 72 in that span, and he closed in 2018 with a third-round 65 and final-round 67.

The American is so far down on the odds chart because of his performance at other Grand Slam events. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship and tied for 49th at the U.S. Open.

In fact, his last two finishes at Augusta are two of his three highest placings in that span at majors. He took a tie for sixth at The Open in 2019.

Fowler turned in some decent rounds after the U.S. Open, but he did not follow up on that as did not finish inside the top 25 in three October starts.

Those results combined with the finishes from the first two majors will keep him off the betting radar of some golf fans entering Augusta.

However, if he feels comfortable on the Georgia course once again, he could deliver a high result, or even contend for the victory.

If you do not believe Fowler will win, you could take him to finish in the top 10 at +500 or the top 20 at +200, both of which will provide you with decent payouts.

Prediction: Top 10 finish.

Cameron Champ (+9000)

Cameron Champ threw his name into major contention at the PGA Championship, when he shot a second-round 64 and third-round 67.

The 25-year-old ended up in a tie for 10th after he posted a final-round 70 in his home state of California.

Champ is coming off an eighth-place finish at the Zozo Championship in his last start. He finished that tournament with three rounds of 68 or lower.

Champ could move his way up the leaderboard through his long-drive skills. He ranks fourth in driving distance on the PGA Tour in the early part of the 2020-21 season.

He also sits 32nd in strokes gained off the tee and 33rd in strokes gained from tee to green.

If Champ puts everything together at Augusta, he could replicate his PGA Championship run and be on the front page of the leaderboard.

Since he has such long odds to win, Champ could be considered a favorite to bet for a top 10 finish at +600 or a top 20 finish at +200 to provide you some value if he does not win outright.

Prediction: Top 20 finish.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from PGATour.com.

