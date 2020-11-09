MLB Rumors: Latest on Jackie Bradley Jr. Contract, Francisco Lindor Trade, More

1 of 3

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Just a few months ago, Jackie Bradley Jr. seemed destined to leave Boston.

The 30-year-old was heading toward free agency at the end of the year, and the Red Sox were bona fide sellers at the trade deadline. But while Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reported the franchise tried to deal JBJ, the Red Sox apparently did not get the desired return.

What followed was a strange series of events where chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom suggested the team wanted to extend Bradley, though Bradley's camp said they had yet to receive any contact from Boston's front office, per Rob Bradford of WEEI.

However, it would seem the two sides are finally making some inroads on a potential deal.

Bradford reported Sunday the Red Sox had reached out to Bradley about signing him through "2021 and beyond," suggesting there is interest in a multiyear deal.

Bradley's stance on his own free agency is unknown. He said in September he would be open to re-signing with the Red Sox but also suggested he was excited to enter the open market, per Alex Speier of Boston Globe.

The former All-Star and Gold Glove winner is coming off a strong bounce-back year in which he slashed .283/.364/.450 with a 118 OPS+. Bradley also ranked in a tie for second in terms of outs above average (OAA), per Baseball Savant, and is widely regarded as one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball.

Boston is not nearly as handicapped by payroll and the competitive balance tax (CBT) as it was last offseason. However, the Red Sox also have a ton of needs in the pitching staff and might not be thrilled about ponying up the cash for a center fielder.

The question will be whether Bloom can convince Bradley to possibly take a discount, in terms of annual average value, from the $11 million he made in arbitration last year. To do so, Bloom might need to put more years on the table.