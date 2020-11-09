NFL Playoff Picture 2020: Week 10 Standings, Super Bowl Odds and Wild-Card Hunt

2 of 3

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Division Leaders

1. Pittsburgh (8-0)

2. Kansas City (8-1)

3. Buffalo (7-2)

4. Tennessee (6-2)

Pittsburgh could be at the top of the AFC for at least a few more weeks.

The Steelers face Cincinnati and Jacksonville in the next two games. After they play Baltimore on Thanksgiving Day, they take on Washington.

If Pittsburgh defeats the Ravens for the second time this season, it could go into its Week 14 showdown with Buffalo at 12-0.

Kansas City faces a more difficult stretch out of its Week 10 bye, as it faces Las Vegas and Tampa Bay in back-to-back games.

Pittsburgh should put more wins toward the conference record tiebreaker in that four-game stretch. At the moment, the Steelers are 5-0 against the AFC and Kansas City is 7-1.

Buffalo's win over Seattle put it in a decent position to challenge the top two, but to keep up with the Steelers and Chiefs, the Bills have to survive a stretch of four road games in their next six, starting with Week 10's trip to Arizona.

Tennessee could be in the most danger of losing its division lead in the coming weeks, as it plays Indianapolis in Weeks 10 and 12 with Baltimore sandwiched in between in Week 11.

Wild-Card Race

5. Baltimore (6-2)

6. Las Vegas (5-3)

7. Miami (5-3)

8. Cleveland (5-3)

9. Indianapolis (5-3)

10. Denver (3-5)

Baltimore could be one of the most dangerous wild-card teams in recent memory if it is stuck behind Pittsburgh in the AFC North.

Given the current state of the AFC, the Ravens' Week 9 win over Indianapolis and their Week 11 clash with Tennessee could be crucial for wild-card tiebreakers.

Those two games could also serve as a tune-up for the best wild-card team against one of the two potential AFC South champions.

The AFC West showdown between the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos will be the most important one to the wild-card race in Week 10.

If Las Vegas wins, it would put Denver in a difficult position to earn a wild-card berth, while a Broncos victory could put it in better position while forcing the Raiders to drop a few positions.

The Raiders hold an advantage over the other 5-3 teams on conference record, but that can change since none of those teams played more than six AFC games through nine weeks.