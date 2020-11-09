NFL Playoff Picture 2020: Week 10 Standings, Super Bowl Odds and Wild-Card Hunt

NFL Playoff Picture 2020: Week 10 Standings, Super Bowl Odds and Wild-Card HuntNovember 9, 2020
The Pittsburgh Steelers did not make life easy on themselves Sunday, but they were still able to emerge from AT&T Stadium with a victory that kept them undefeated.
Pittsburgh's come-from-behind win over the Dallas Cowboys kept the Kansas City Chiefs a half-game back of the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC.
Mike Tomlin's team has the potential to gain a bit of separation in Week 10 when it plays the Cincinnati Bengals during Kansas City's Week 10 bye.
While the Steelers are ahead in the AFC standings, they are not viewed as the current Super Bowl favorite out of the AFC. Kansas City holds that title.
If the Steelers stumble at any point, they will be thrown into a multi-team fight for the No. 1 seed that could involve the Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and others.
That is already the case in the NFC with the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints all sitting at 6-2.
The wild-card races in both conferences are expected to be even tighter. Four AFC teams, including the current No. 6 and No. 7 seeds, are 5-3, and three NFC squads possess a quintet of victories.
Super Bowl Odds
Kansas City (+350; bet $100 to win $350)
Pittsburgh (+550)
Tampa Bay (+700)
New Orleans (+800)
Baltimore (+900)
Green Bay (+1000)
Seattle (+1000)
Buffalo (+1800)
Los Angeles Rams (+2500)
Tennessee (+2500)
Indianapolis (+3000)
Arizona (+3300)
Philadelphia (+4000)
Cleveland (+6000)
Las Vegas (+6000)
Miami (+6000)
San Francisco (+6000)
Chicago (+7500)
Minnesota (+10000)
New England (+10000)
Detroit (+15000)
Atlanta (+17500)
Dallas (+17500)
Carolina (+22500)
Denver (+22500)
Houston (+22500)
Los Angeles Chargers (+22500)
Washington (+22500)
New York Giants (+35000)
Cincinnati (+50000)
Jacksonville (+100000)
New York Jets (+150000)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
AFC Playoff Picture
Division Leaders
1. Pittsburgh (8-0)
2. Kansas City (8-1)
3. Buffalo (7-2)
4. Tennessee (6-2)
Pittsburgh could be at the top of the AFC for at least a few more weeks.
The Steelers face Cincinnati and Jacksonville in the next two games. After they play Baltimore on Thanksgiving Day, they take on Washington.
If Pittsburgh defeats the Ravens for the second time this season, it could go into its Week 14 showdown with Buffalo at 12-0.
Kansas City faces a more difficult stretch out of its Week 10 bye, as it faces Las Vegas and Tampa Bay in back-to-back games.
Pittsburgh should put more wins toward the conference record tiebreaker in that four-game stretch. At the moment, the Steelers are 5-0 against the AFC and Kansas City is 7-1.
Buffalo's win over Seattle put it in a decent position to challenge the top two, but to keep up with the Steelers and Chiefs, the Bills have to survive a stretch of four road games in their next six, starting with Week 10's trip to Arizona.
Tennessee could be in the most danger of losing its division lead in the coming weeks, as it plays Indianapolis in Weeks 10 and 12 with Baltimore sandwiched in between in Week 11.
Wild-Card Race
5. Baltimore (6-2)
6. Las Vegas (5-3)
7. Miami (5-3)
8. Cleveland (5-3)
9. Indianapolis (5-3)
10. Denver (3-5)
Baltimore could be one of the most dangerous wild-card teams in recent memory if it is stuck behind Pittsburgh in the AFC North.
Given the current state of the AFC, the Ravens' Week 9 win over Indianapolis and their Week 11 clash with Tennessee could be crucial for wild-card tiebreakers.
Those two games could also serve as a tune-up for the best wild-card team against one of the two potential AFC South champions.
The AFC West showdown between the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos will be the most important one to the wild-card race in Week 10.
If Las Vegas wins, it would put Denver in a difficult position to earn a wild-card berth, while a Broncos victory could put it in better position while forcing the Raiders to drop a few positions.
The Raiders hold an advantage over the other 5-3 teams on conference record, but that can change since none of those teams played more than six AFC games through nine weeks.
NFC Playoff Picture
Division Leaders
1. New Orleans (6-2)
2. Seattle (6-2)
3. Green Bay (6-2)
4. Philadelphia (3-4-1)
New Orleans vaulted to the top of the NFC through its 38-3 stomping of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to complete its season sweep over its divisional rival.
The Saints are 3-0 in the NFC South and 5-1 in the NFC, which gives them the advantage over the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers going into Week 10. Seattle owns a 4-1 NFC record, while Green Bay is 5-2 versus conference opposition.
Green Bay has to hope it eclipses its two rivals for the No. 1 seed, or Seattle drops a game or two so it could put its head-to-head win over New Orleans into use as a tiebreaker.
Seattle does not play Green Bay or New Orleans in the regular season, so it would have to earn a better overall record, or improve its tiebreak totals, to earn the top seed.
Unless the Saints, Seahawks and Packers go through extended losing runs, the Philadelphia Eagles will be stuck in the No. 4 seed as the NFC East winner.
Wild-Card Race
5. Tampa Bay (6-3)
6. Arizona (5-3)
7. Los Angeles Rams (5-3)
8. Chicago (5-4)
9. San Francisco (4-5)
Tampa Bay's second loss to the Saints this season hurt its chances to move past New Orleans for the NFC South crown.
The Buccaneers still have a chance to win the divisional crown since they are a half-game back of the Saints, but they must finish with a better overall record to claim first in the NFC South.
If Tom Brady and Co. do not move past New Orleans, it needs to ensure it lands the No. 5 seed and the easiest potential first-round matchup.
The Bucs can take a big step toward achieving that by beating the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night in Week 11.
The Rams start a brutal four-game stretch in Week 10 by hosting the Seahawks. They then have to play the Bucs, San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals.
Arizona faces its own difficult four-game run with Buffalo, Seattle, New England and the Rams ahead in the next month.
If the Rams and Cardinals struggle in the coming weeks, the Chicago Bears may have a window for success with three of their next four on home soil.
Chicago is 2-2 at Soldier Field and plays Minnesota, Detroit and Houston in the Windy City in Weeks 10, 13 and 14.
San Francisco can also climb back into the wild-card race by beating the Saints and Rams in the next two games.
Minnesota, Detroit, Atlanta and Carolina all have three wins and need to combine their own winning streaks with losses from teams in front of them to move into contention.
Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.