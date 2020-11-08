JuJu Smith-Schuster: I Planned to Do Terrell Owens' Star Celebration vs. Cowboys

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory apparently played the role of George Teague in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster helped cut into Dallas' lead in the fourth quarter with a 31-yard touchdown reception. He appeared to be running toward midfield before Gregory knocked the ball out of his hand:

Smith-Schuster confirmed after the game he intended to mimic Terrell Owens, who infamously celebrated twice on the Cowboys' star logo at midfield after TD receptions:

Teague forever wrote his name into Cowboys lore when he intervened during Owens' second celebration in 2000. As Owens was emphatically placing the ball at midfield, Teague ran into the Hall of Famer:

Gregory made a far more subtle intervention, and it looked like defensive tackle Antwaun Woods was ready to step in as well. Woods briefly followed Smith-Schuster after he retrieved the ball.

Owens' actions are 20 years old, but they're clearly not forgotten in Dallas.