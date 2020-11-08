    LSU WR Koy Moore Says Police Violated Him at Gunpoint: 'I Could've Lost My Life'

    LSU wide receiver Koy Moore (5) runs the ball against South Carolina during second half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
    Brett Duke/Associated Press

    LSU wide receiver Koy Moore said police harassed and "violated" him Saturday night.

    He posted the following message, in part, on his Twitter page Sunday:

    "Last night I was approached by policeman they pulled guns on me assuming I had a gun and drugs, (screaming where's your gun?) I was violated numerous times even as going as far as trying to unzip my pants in search of a weapon that I repeatedly told them I did not have. As I tried to go live for video documentation of the harassment they snatched my phone. I could've lost my life and I know for a fact nothing would've happened to the guys who did it."

    Moore also said, "If I didn't tell those incompetent officers I was a LSU football player there is no telling if I would've been here to tell the story!"

    The alleged harassment comes after the fight against systemic racism and police brutality took center stage in the sports world this year.

    Following the police shootings and killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake and many more, a number of athletes joined protests, used their platforms to call for justice and made sure the issue remained at the forefront of the national conversation.

    Riley Gates of 247Sports noted many college football players did so as well, with a number of them releasing a joint statement calling for change.

    As for Moore, he joined the Tigers as part of their 2020 recruiting class and has eight catches as a freshman.

