4-Star RB Gavin Sawchuk Commits to Oklahoma over Ohio State, Notre Dame, USC

Source: 247Sports

Running back Gavin Sawchuk announced his commitment to the University of Oklahoma on Tuesday via Twitter:

Kevin Sawchuk, Gavin's father, told Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports that his son told him long ago that Oklahoma was the best fit for him, even though he had offers from Ohio State, Notre Dame and USC, among others.

"He said, 'I knew from the first visit (way back before the pandemic) this was home,'" the elder Sawchuck said. "He said he walked into the weight room (during his official) to go talk to Coach (Bennie) Wylie, and it was odd, it was like being at home. He said, 'I'm in the weight room, and I'm ready to get to work right here, right now.'"

The 4-star is the No. 43 prospect in the 2022 class and the second-ranked running back, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

A bit undersized at 5'11" and 185 pounds, Sawchuk has made plays at the prep level with his explosive open-field ability. He's perhaps the best big-play back in the 2022 class, capable of taking the ball on the outside or making plays in the passing game and single-handedly breaking them open.

He told BuffsCountry's Chase Howell about his early recruitment process: "It has been a lot to work with but I'm really blessed that I have these opportunities at such an early stage of the process so I don't have to stress about it. When it comes down to making a decision, I won't have to worry about places I haven't seen."

If Sawchuk wants to become an every-down back, he'll have to add bulk. That said, he could instantly provide playmaking in a third-down role or in special teams, where Oklahoma could use his open-field prowess.

He is the ninth player in the Sooners' 2022 class, which is the nation's No. 5 group, per 247Sports' composite rankings.