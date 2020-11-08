Daniil Medvedev Defeats Alexander Zverev to Win 2020 Paris Masters Final

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

For the first time in over a year, Daniil Medvedev is a champion on the ATP Tour.

Medvedev came back after dropping the opening set to earn a 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 victory over Alexander Zverev in Sunday's Paris Masters final, earning his third ATP Masters 1000 win and eighth overall of his career. The third-seeded Russian had not won on Tour since defeating Zverev at the Shanghai Masters last October.

This was also his first final in a tournament since that event.

"It is great. I am really happy," Medvedev said in an on-court interview. "I don't show this after the match, but I am really happy to win matches. Before the tournament, I was not in my best form, playing not so bad with zero finals this year. I was complaining to my wife like, 'Oh my god, I don't have the level. I don't even have one final. I am playing so bad.' Finally, I am the winner of Bercy, a tournament that I love… Three Masters [1000] titles. I am super happy."

Medvedev largely carried a booming service game to victory, hitting 14 aces and winning 75 percent of his first-serve points. He lost a break in the opening set to give Zverev an advantage, but the German did not convert another break in either of the final two sets.

While the first half of the match was down-the-middle even—Medvedev did not get his first break until 4-4 in the second set—he never looked back after gaining an advantage. Medvedev won eight of the final nine points of the match.

Zverev came into Sunday's match as the hottest player on the Tour, winning two straight events and taking down Rafael Nadal in the semis to meet Medvedev.