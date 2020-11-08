Nationals Invite President-Elect Joe Biden to Throw 2021 Opening Day 1st Pitch

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

The Washington Nationals issued an invitation to President-Elect Joe Biden to throw out the first pitch at their 2021 home opener following his victory over Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

"We look forward to hosting President-Elect Biden on Opening Day of the 2021 season," the team wrote. "We're excited to continue the longstanding tradition of sitting presidents throwing out the first pitch at the home of the national pastime in our nation's capital."

Trump did not throw out a first pitch during his four years in office, as the White House declined an invitation in 2017, citing a scheduling issue. President Barack Obama threw out a first pitch for the Nationals in 2010.

Biden, who served as Obama's vice president, was deemed the winner of the 2020 election by media outlets Saturday after winning Pennsylvania. While President Trump has vowed legal action and voter fraud, those claims appear unfounded, and it is widely expected that Biden will take over the office of president in January 2021. Trump is just the fifth president in the last century to not win his bid for re-election.

Kamala Harris, meanwhile, will serve as Biden's vice president, becoming the first woman to hold that office.