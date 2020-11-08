Clemson's Trevor Lawrence to Return to Practice Monday, Dabo Swinney Says

Matt Cashore/Associated Press

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told reporters that quarterback Trevor Lawrence will return to practice on Monday and resume his role as the team's starter after testing positive for the coronavirus on October 28.

The announcement followed the No. 1 Tigers falling to No. 4 Notre Dame in double overtime, 47-40, at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday night.

Lawrence was spotted on the sidelines but was inactive for the contest.

In his place, Clemson turned to backup D.J. Uiagalelei, who more than held his own against one of the best teams in the nation. The freshman passed for 439 yards and two touchdowns and notched a rushing score in the first overtime.

The Fighting Irish were able to stop Uiagalelei from creating even more magic in double OT, sacking him twice before he tossed an incomplete pass followed by Clemson tight end Braden Galloway losing a fumble to end the game. While it's clear Uiagalelei is the future of the program, it appears this is still Lawrence's team for now.

A favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, Lawrence has already passed for 1,833 yards this season with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions, making the Tigers offense one of the most potent units in college football.

Fortunately, Lawrence will have some time to get back into his routine.

Clemson will be on a bye this upcoming week before traveling to Florida State for a Nov. 21 matchup with the 2-5 Seminoles.