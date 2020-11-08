Bowl Predictions 2020: Complete CFP Projections Following Week 10

1 of 3

Matt Cashore/Associated Press

Alabama should take over as the No. 1 team in the country Sunday.

The Crimson Tide were two poll points shy of Clemson in the Week 10 AP Top 25, and they should slide into that position after their bye week.

Nick Saban's side faces a much weaker LSU Tigers program in Week 11 before welcoming the Kentucky Wildcats and Auburn Tigers to Bryant-Denny Stadium.

While it may be surprising to say this, Alabama's toughest test left in the regular season could come Dec. 5 against the Arkansas Razorbacks, who are 3-3 under first-year head coach Sam Pittman and have been competitive in every game.

Alabama should still have the talent advantage to get past its next four opponents to set up a potential SEC Championship Game clash with Florida, who can capture the SEC East crown by winning out.

The Crimson Tide and Gators met in back-to-back SEC Championship Games in 2015 and 2016. Alabama won those contests by a combined 83-31.

Florida proved Saturday it has closed the talent gap to Georgia in the SEC East, but beating Alabama is a whole other animal. Until a team shows it can beat the Crimson Tide, they have to be viewed as the SEC favorite.

Notre Dame is expected to be No. 3 behind Alabama and Ohio State, which does not guarantee it has a playoff berth.

The Fighting Irish likely have to play Clemson again, and if the Tigers were close to beating Notre Dame with D.J. Uiagalelei under center, Lawrence could push them toward a victory.

Brian Kelly's program is the only one with a win over the No. 1 team in the FBS, which will separate it from any other contender in the discussion for the No. 4 seed.

If Notre Dame's resume includes a double-overtime win over Clemson and a close loss to the Tigers at full strength, that should be enough to convince the selection committee to put it in over the Big 12 and Pac-12 champions, the best Group of Five team and the second-best SEC program.

To reach that point, the Irish need to beat the Boston College Eagles, North Carolina Tar Heels, Syracuse Orange and Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Three of those four games are on the road.