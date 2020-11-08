UFC Fight Night 182 Results: Glover Teixeira Beats Thiago Santos in Main Event

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Glover Teixeira extended his win streak to five fights with a third-round submission win over Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC Fight Night 182 from the Apex Facility in Las Vegas.

Marreta wasted no time in reminding Teixeira that his power is among the best in the light heavyweight division. He appeared to be in the hunt for an early stoppage as he threw a barrage of hooks in combination that had Teixeira in trouble early.

Santos made a miscalculation in his bid to end the fight early, though. He wound up on the ground with Teixeira while overcommitting to trying to end the bout. That's where he would stay the majority for the round.

Realizing the advantage from the first round, Teixeira wasted no time in working the fight back to the ground again in the second frame. He shot a takedown that scored and spent large swaths of the round forcing Santos to feel his weight and attempt to work his way to the feet.

He nearly finished the fight with a rear-naked choke to end the round.

The third and final round turned out to be the best of the three. Santos floored Teixeira early with a left hook before the 41-year-old worked his way back to a dangerous position. He locked in the rear-naked choke, and the bell was nowhere to be found for Santos this time.

The win gives Teixeira five straight victories and another impressive performance for the ageless light heavyweight. With his last two wins coming against Santos and Anthony Smith, he's building a strong case to get a crack at the title.

The judges in this fight were challenged in their ability to stay focused for a five-minute round. Neither Boser nor Arlovski gave them much to evaluate, as much of their bout was spar-level strikes and punches and kicks that found nothing but air.

The unofficial stats had the two heavyweights landing a total of 85 strikes between the two of them. When it came down to it, the judges favored the power behind the shots that Arlovski landed. He snuck in a powerful strike to close out the first round and landed a spinning back elbow in the second round.

Arlovski's ability to hang around into his early 40s has been remarkable. He made his UFC debut 20 years ago at UFC 28. He captured the heavyweight crown in 2005 but continues to school much younger fighters.

This is back-to-back wins for The Pit Bull, and at this point, he's proven he's capable of being a tricky fighter against younger opponents. This isn't leading him to some kind of late title run, but if he's just wanting to stay active and pick up some wins to close out his career, he's doing a fine job.

Raoni Barcelos def. Khalid Taha

It's been nearly a year since Raoni Barcelos made an appearance in the Octagon, but he did all he could to make up for lost time in a unanimous-decision win over Khalid Taha.

Taha figured to be a fun opponent for the skilled Barcelos because of his tendency to brawl. He didn't disappoint, as both men were willing to throw early and often in some wild exchanges:

As the fight continued, the talent gap between the two began to show more. Barcelos attacked with kicks to Taha's legs, body and head while mixing in knees and heavy punches.

The later the fight went, the more impressive it was that Taha was still standing at all. The 28-year-old has never been knocked out and somehow kept that streak alive despite eating bomb after bomb from a powerful striker in Barcelos.

The bantamweight division is among the deepest and most talented in the sport right now, but Barcelos likely set himself up with a ranked opponent in his next fight with this performance.

Giga Chikadze def. Jamey Simmons

At 6'0" with a 74-inch reach, Giga Chikadze looks like a mismatch for anyone at featherweight. It didn't take long for him to prove that appearance was a reality against Jamey Simmons.

Once the striking began, it became abundantly clear why Chikadze is undefeated in the UFC. He brutalized the UFC newcomer with a body kick, landed a head kick and finished with quick ground-and-pound to win pick up a first-round TKO.

Winning is not new for the Georgian. But this was his first finish since making the move to the promotion in late 2019. Chikadze has been one of the biggest winners of 2020, as he has put in four appearances on the year and still has nearly two full months to pick up another win.

Not bad for a man who once lost a fight on Dana White's Contender Series. He's clearly putting the work in to evolve his game and is worth keeping an eye on with his unique frame for the weight class.



Yan Xiaonan def. Claudia Gadelha

Yan Xiaonan was looking to prove that her unbeaten record in the UFC wasn't a product of inferior competition on Saturday night. She can consider that mission accomplished with her unanimous-decision win over Claudia Gadelha.

Taking on one of the most powerful wrestlers in the division, Xiaonan was able to neutralize the Brazilian at every turn. On the feet, she controlled the action with her jab, footwork and quickness. She always seemed to be one step ahead of the former title challenger.

Gadelha was able to find some success of her own and even took a round on the scorecard. She secured takedowns and landed ground-and-pound, but her opponent proved her ability to create scrambles and work back to the feet.

Xiaonan is now 6-0 in the UFC and owns the longest win streak in the women's strawweight division. At this point, it's fair to wonder if her current streak will lead to a title shot sooner than later.