Megan Rapinoe, Athletes React to Kamala Harris' Historic Projected VP Election

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Kamala Harris becoming the first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect of the United States of America lit up social media with some of the most notable athletes in sports celebrating the historic moment on Twitter.

Harris, 56, had served in the U.S. Senate since 2017 before joining president-elect Joe Biden on the Democratic Party's ticket after her own campaign for president ended in December 2019.

From Candace Parker to Billie Jean King and Megan Rapinoe, the shattering of a longstanding glass ceiling was a moment worth celebrating.

Harris will make the transition from vice president-elect to vice president in January when Biden is inaugurated. Every action along the way will break new ground for women and people of color in the United States.