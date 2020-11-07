Megan Rapinoe, Athletes React to Kamala Harris' Historic Projected VP Election

Megan Rapinoe, Athletes React to Kamala Harris' Historic Projected VP ElectionNovember 8, 2020
Kamala Harris becoming the first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect of the United States of America lit up social media with some of the most notable athletes in sports celebrating the historic moment on Twitter.
Harris, 56, had served in the U.S. Senate since 2017 before joining president-elect Joe Biden on the Democratic Party's ticket after her own campaign for president ended in December 2019.
From Candace Parker to Billie Jean King and Megan Rapinoe, the shattering of a longstanding glass ceiling was a moment worth celebrating.
Tamika Catchings @Catchin24
BREAKING: JOE BIDEN WINS @joebiden will be the 46th president of the United States, @cnn projects, after a victory in Pennsylvania! @KamalaHarris will be the FIRST AFRICAN AMERICAN & FEMALE VP! Oooooo weeeee! #CNNElection #America #President #MadameVP #GodBlessAmerica #Blessed https://t.co/PASeXGdb4C
Harris will make the transition from vice president-elect to vice president in January when Biden is inaugurated. Every action along the way will break new ground for women and people of color in the United States.
Fixing the 49ers' QB Situation 🔨
The 2021 NFL draft may be the best path for the reigning NFC champs to stay on top