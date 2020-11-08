NBA Draft 2020: Predictions for Killian Hayes, Kira Lewis Jr., Top-Rated Guards

0 of 3

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Like sharks in a lake, consensus among 2020 NBA mock drafts is hard to come by. Like whales in a pond, consensus past the first few picks is practically impossible.

Most analysts have Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman, in some order, being the first three selected from this year's class. But past those highly touted prospects, the field grows volatile and board predictions fittingly scatter.

Among point guards, Ball and Tyrese Haliburton feel unanimously high among projections. The former's ceiling has been apparent since he was about 14 years old...and then he grew to 6'7". The latter's floor, as a 6'5" combo guard who averaged six-plus assists and 40-plus-percent from three last season, is evident.

Past those two, three of the more intriguing guards in this class are ratiopharm Ulm's Killian Hayes, Alabama's Kira Lewis Jr. and North Carolina's Cole Anthony. All get projected in a wide range throughout, and sometimes past, the lottery, so we'll analyze how their November 18 draft days might pan out.