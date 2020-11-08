NBA Draft 2020: Predictions for Killian Hayes, Kira Lewis Jr., Top-Rated Guards

NBA Draft 2020: Predictions for Killian Hayes, Kira Lewis Jr., Top-Rated GuardsNovember 8, 2020
Like sharks in a lake, consensus among 2020 NBA mock drafts is hard to come by. Like whales in a pond, consensus past the first few picks is practically impossible.
Most analysts have Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman, in some order, being the first three selected from this year's class. But past those highly touted prospects, the field grows volatile and board predictions fittingly scatter.
Among point guards, Ball and Tyrese Haliburton feel unanimously high among projections. The former's ceiling has been apparent since he was about 14 years old...and then he grew to 6'7". The latter's floor, as a 6'5" combo guard who averaged six-plus assists and 40-plus-percent from three last season, is evident.
Past those two, three of the more intriguing guards in this class are ratiopharm Ulm's Killian Hayes, Alabama's Kira Lewis Jr. and North Carolina's Cole Anthony. All get projected in a wide range throughout, and sometimes past, the lottery, so we'll analyze how their November 18 draft days might pan out.
Hayes Won’t Get Past the New York Knicks
Killian Hayes is a slick lefty point guard with exciting potential given his 6’5" frame and rapidly growing skillset at just 19 years old. The Frenchman’s numbers weren’t jaw-dropping in his 10 EuroCup games for ratiopharm Ulm, but they showed enough to ensure a top-10 selection on draft day.
In 26.8 minutes per game, Hayes averaged 12.8 points and 6.2 assists with a quality 45.5-percent rate from the field and 39.0-percent rate from three. More importantly, his tape shows a young player whose bag of tricks is called upon fluidly and instinctively.
Often compared to James Harden, Hayes has a smooth set of handles and loves stepping back into jumpers or crossing over into floaters in the paint. Add on a 90.9-percent free-throw clip for bonus confidence in his jumper’s potential.
It’s unlikely the Chicago Bulls select him at No. 4 when the safer pick, Tyrese Haliburton, is still on the board, but Hayes shouldn’t drop much further past them. At No. 7, the Detroit Pistons could go with Hayes and try to build out a ball-handling cornerstone. But, if they decide to build around a big man, Onyeka Okongwu in particular, instead, then Hayes’ potential as a shooter and handler would be too enticing for the New York Knicks, and new president Leon Rose, to ignore at No. 8.
The Steal of the Draft: Lewis Jr.
For months, Kira Lewis Jr. has been projected everywhere from the top 10 to outside of the lottery. Scouts justified later projections by proclaiming risk aversion given Lewis Jr.'s slight frame (he weighed just 165 pounds at Alabama), inefficiency (36.6 percent from three last season) and general struggles against better teams.
But the 6'3" 19-year-old's potential is downright undeniable and, following impressive pre-draft workouts and interviews, he is rightfully flying up draft boards.
The fastest player in this year's class, Lewis Jr. exudes DeAaron Fox's game, but with a much more developed jumper that he comfortably, sometimes surgically, steps back or crosses over into. He did struggle with some contact, but the layup package is all-encompassing and his fluidity is a sight to behold.
The tape is great and the stock is rising, given reports that he gained 15 pounds of muscle since the college season ended and a long list of rumors surrounding impressive workouts for teams drafting as early as the Bulls and Knicks.
It's unclear how early a team may be willing to gamble on Alabama's point, who averaged 18.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game as a sophomore, but if he somehow drops past No. 10, he should be the steal of the draft. If Lewis Jr. gets to the Miami Heat at No. 20, he could follow in Tyler Herro's footsteps by making waves as a rookie within months.
Anthony Goes from Early Hype to Late-Lottery
At the start of the last college basketball season, Cole Anthony was as highly touted a prospect as any. A year, a knee injury and a disappointing season from UNC later, he has dropped outside of the upper echelon of most mock drafts.
Still, Anthony averaged 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Tar Heels while visibly being their best player game in and game out. His shot is electric, albeit streaky and his comfort with the ball in his hands is evident. The 38.0-percent rate from the field and 34.8 percent from three were ugly, but the 20-year-old should still get selected within the lottery.
If sharp-shooting wing Aaron Nesmith is gone by the time the New Orleans Pelicans select at No. 13, Anthony should be their guy. Arthroscopic surgeries are typically low-risk, so Anthony’s knee shouldn’t be of too much concern and his potential as a playmaking point with a three ball would complement the future New Orleans is looking to build.