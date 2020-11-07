Breeders' Cup 2020 Results: Replay Video, Highlights and Recap for Classic Race

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The action on Breeders' Cup weekend, the world championships of thoroughbred racing, came to a close Saturday evening with the running of the Breeders' Cup Classic.

The $6 million-purse Classic, the Grade 1 main event of Breeders' Cup weekend, was the final of 14 races over the course of the weekend at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky, with five being held Friday for juveniles.

This year's Breeders' Cup Classic was one of the deepest classes in recent memory, promising an exciting race with multiple Triple Crown-race winners: Tiz the Law and Authentic returned to go head-to-head in the championship.

The Belmont Stakes was the first Triple Crown race run this year as a result of the schedule shuffle necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tiz the Law took that race and was the favorite heading into the Kentucky Derby.

However, it was Bob Baffert-trained Authentic who would win the Derby. Four weeks later, in the Preakness Stakes, filly Swiss Skydiver emerged triumphant.

But Authentic got another signature win Saturday when he took the Classic.

All the highlights and recaps you need for the 37th running of the Breeders' Cup are below.

Baffert-trained horses won the Breeders' Cup Classic three years straight in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Though it took him three years to get back on the leaderboard, the Hall of Fame trainer wins again with the same horse who helped him win his record-tying sixth Kentucky Derby earlier this year.

Meanwhile, it was the first Classic win for Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez, and he was visibly emotional in his post-race interview.

Authentic edged stablemate Improbable by two-and-a-half lengths, and heavy favorite Tiz the Law did not finish in the top three.

Authentic, whose ownership group is Spendthrift Farm LLC, MyRaceHorse.com, Madaket Stables LLC, Starlight Racing Stable and who had 6-1 morning-line odds heading into the race, basked in his well-deserved spotlight after his win.

The results of the Breeders' Cup Classic are below:

1st: Authentic

2nd: Improbable

3rd: Global Campaign

4th: Tacitus

5th: Maximum Security

Odds via BreedersCup.com.

