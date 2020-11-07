Breaking Down What's at Stake on MLS Decision Day

0 of 5

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

The final day of the Major League Soccer season is here.

Decision Day is split into two time windows. The Eastern Conference teams will play first at 3:30 p.m. ET, and then the Western Conference sides will do battle at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Supporters' Shield is the biggest prize that will be handed out Sunday. The Philadelphia Union and Toronto FC are fighting for the trophy traditionally handed to the team with the most regular-season points. If the two teams are tied, wins and goal differential are the first two tiebreakers.

In the East, five teams are still alive for the conference's extra Nos. 9 and 10 seeds, while the eight playoff spots in the West are set.

The final standings will be determined by points per game, which will affect the teams in the West who still have seedings to decide since there is discrepancy in games played caused by COVID-19-related cancellations. Three franchises can make a claim for the No. 1 seed, while another threesome will be battling for the right to host a home playoff game.