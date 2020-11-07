Steelers Announce Staff Member Tested Positive for COVID-19

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Saturday a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and started the quarantine process. No changes were made to Sunday's Week 9 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Here's the team's full statement:

With coronavirus cases around the United States reaching record-setting numbers this week, the NFL hasn't been immune from the latest outbreak.

The Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins both entered the league's intensive protocols Friday after staff members tested positive.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported four players around the NFL also received positive results Friday: two from the Cincinnati Bengals and one apiece from the Green Bay Packers, who defeated the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night, and the Chicago Bears.

Meanwhile, the NFL has also doled out punishment for teams failing to follow COVID-19 protocols.

The Las Vegas Raiders were fined $500,000 and lost a sixth-round draft pick as a "repeat offender" following offensive tackle Trent Brown's positive test in late October. Head coach Jon Gruden was also fined $150,000.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were fined $250,000 and head coach Mike Tomlin was docked $100,000 after the coaching staff failed to wear face coverings at times during last Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens.

In October, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell urged all team members to remain vigilant.

"We cannot grow complacent—not the players, not of the coaches, not the rest of personnel," Goodell told reporters. "Ninety percent is not good enough in this environment."

So far, the league hasn't altered the start time of any of its Week 9 games, and it showed a higher threshold for postponing games by allowing the Niners to face the Packers despite placing four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list in the days leading up to the contest.

The NFL is attempting to complete the regular season within its usual 17-week time frame.

Pittsburgh and Dallas are scheduled for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday at AT&T Stadium.