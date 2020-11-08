Ranking the Chances for Every MLB Team to Land DJ LeMahieu in Free Agency

0 of 10

Last time DJ LeMahieu hit the free-agent market, he was something of an afterthought.

Despite an impressive run with the Colorado Rockies that included a pair of All-Star selections and three Gold Glove awards, questions about his ability to produce away from Coors Field were a limiting factor in his market.

The New York Yankees eventually signed him to a two-year, $24 million contract to serve in a utility role, and that will go down as one of the best free-agent signings in franchise history.

The 32-year-old finished fourth in AL MVP voting in 2019 when he set career highs in home runs (26) and RBI (102) to prop up an injury-plagued lineup and then followed that up by becoming the first player in MLB history to win a batting title in both leagues.

After hitting .364/.421/.590 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 27 RBI in 50 games, he is now one of the marquee free agents on the 2020-21 offseason market.

The New York Yankees extended him a qualifying offer and there's still a very good chance he will return to the Bronx in 2021 and beyond, but other teams will be in the market for his services.

With free agency underway, let's take a preliminary look at how all 30 teams stack up as landing spots for LeMahieu this offseason based on their financial flexibility, need on the infield and status as contenders.