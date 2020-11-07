AEW Full Gear 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsNovember 8, 2020
AEW Full Gear 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
All Elite Wrestling saved the best for its last pay-per-view of 2020, a jam-packed card in which every championship was up for grabs, stipulations carried considerable weight and emotions were at an all-time high.
The show, headlined by a personal war between Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston for the company's world championship, set the stage for the company's immediate and long-term futures.
Who emerged victoriously from the evening's marquee bouts, which stars set themselves up to wrap up the year on a high note and what effect do the results have on the company's creative efforts moving forward?
Find out now with this recap of Saturday's explosive B/R Live pay-per-view presentation.
Match Card
- "I Quit" Match for the AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Eddie Kingston
- AEW Women's Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Nyla Rose
- TNT Championship Match: Cody (c) vs. Darby Allin
- AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. FTR (c)
- World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Kenny Omega
- Final Deletion Match: Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara
- Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver
- NWA World Women's Championship Match: Serena Deeb vs. Allysin Kay (The Buy-In)
Announced for the blockbuster extravaganza are:
Coverage begins at 7:30 PM with the Buy-In kickoff show.
NWA World Women's Championship Match: Serena Deeb vs. Allysin Kay
Allysin Kay made her debut inside an AEW ring Saturday night on the Buy-In, challenging Serena Deeb for the NWA World Women’s Championship in the first bout of the night.
Sportsmanlike chain wrestling started before Kay showed some aggression, to which Deeb answered with a neckbreaker in the ropes. A quick pinning combination earned the champion a quick two count. She followed up with an octopus submission but Kay powered out and downed Deeb for a near-fall.
Deeb delivered another neckbreaker for another two-count and Kay answered with an Alabama Slam for her own close call. Kay delivered her AK-47 finisher but Deeb smartly rolled to the floor, avoiding defeat. The champion recovered and delivered a dragon screw leg whip in the ropes.
She applied the Serenity Lock (think Konan’s “Tequila Sunrise”) for the submission win.
After the match, Thunder Rosa returned and came face-to-face with the woman who defeated her for the gold.
Result
Deeb defeated Kay
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was a solid wrestling match between two experienced competitors, but imagine how much better it could have been if there was a reason to care about their encounter. What if there was a story for fans to invest in? Even the slightest could have upped the intensity and sense of urgency.
As it was, there was never any real expectation that Deeb would lose the title, limiting the extent to which the match was ever really going to grip the audience.
With that said, both Deeb and Kay looked great, working with a smoothness that the AEW women’s division is not always known for. Kay would be an incredible asset to the division and really should not leave Jacksonville without a contract offer.
The return of Thunder Rosa sets up a showdown with Deeb that could seriously up the quality of the women’s division, even if it would be nice to see them compete over the title with the company’s own initials attached.
World Title Eliminator Finals: Hangman Page vs. Kenny Omega
The finals of the World Title Eliminator kicked off the main portion of the Full Gear pay-per-view as former tag team champions Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley waged war.
Impact Wrestling official Don Callis joined Jim Ross, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone on commentary for the match, promoting his familial bond with Omega, who made another exaggerated entrance. Page entered to a pop rivaling his former partner, excitement for the match at a fever pitch.
A trade of chops gave way to Page outwrestling Omega early, including a superplex for a near-fall. Omega answered with a series of chops and a moonsault off the guardrail that stunned his opponent.
Back in the ring, Omega uncharacteristically botched a middle-rope moonsault but still landed one a second later. Page recovered and delivered a springboard clothesline that turned Omega inside out on the ring apron. Hangman tried for a plancha but Omega moved and Kenny followed with a baseball slide.
Omega delivered a tope, wiping Page out on the floor. Back in, Page escaped consecutive snapdragon attempts but ate a big V-Trigger on the ramp. Page tried for the Deadeye but Omega escaped. He did not dodge a powerbomb attempt, though, The Cleaner’s head bouncing off the ramp.
An exchange of strikes gave way to Page rocking Omega with a rolling elbow. The de facto heel shook it off and delivered a Tiger Drive for a near-fall.
The pace quickened. Omega delivered a snapdragon and Page answered with a discus clothesline. The Deadshot folded Omega up but he narrowly avoided defeat, shooting his left shoulder off the mat at two. Page earned another dramatic near-fall, countering a sunset flip into a rollup for two.
Omega delivered a dragonscrew in the ropes. When Page tried for the Buckshot Lariat, Omega delivered consecutive V-Triggers. A delayed One-Winged Angel followed and Omega earned the hard-fought victory.
Result
Omega defeated Page to win the World Title Eliminator
Grade
A
Analysis
Imagine having to follow this.
Omega and Page tore the house down with a hell of a match, a physical encounter befitting the history between the competitors involved. There were the counters and reversals you expect from former partners who watched each other work for months on end but in the end, it was the alertness of Omega that allowed him to deliver the last-gasp dragonscrew leg whip and ride it to victory.
Omega winning puts him in line for a future championship opportunity and given the rich history between him and Jon Moxley, there may be no more appropriate opponent for him.
The question is where Page goes from here. Will the disappointment drive him into a deeper, darker funk or motivate him to make the changes necessary to reach the next level?
His story remains one of the most interesting in all of AEW.
Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver
Orange Cassidy started his showdown with The Dark Order’s John Silver with his normal shenanigans but found out quickly that “4” was not a competitor to mess with. The powerhouse of The Dark Order tossed Freshly Squeezed around the ring, then countered a DDT attempt by squatting down and turning it into a suplex.
Silver dominated the match until Cassidy sent him into the turnbuckles, delivered a crossbody and followed up with a big DDT for a near-fall.
Silver responded with a gorilla press into the ropes and big kick. Cassidy recovered and caught his opponent with a Michinoku Driver for a close two. Silver fought out of a Beach Break attempt and delivered consecutive kicks to the chest that only served to fire Cassidy up.
Freshly Squeezed missed an Orange Punch but scored the Stundog Millionaire. He tried for the punch again but Silver executed a perfect release airplane spin for two.
Silver wasted just a moment too much mimicking Mr. Brodie Lee, missed the discus clothesline and fell prey to the Orange Punch. Cassidy followed with Beach Break for the win.
Result
Cassidy defeated Silver
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was a solid if unspectacular match that continued Cassidy’s breakout year while showcasing the hidden gem that is Silver.
The hilarious pitbull powerhouse of The Dark Order, he proved he cannot entertain on Being The Elite, but can also work in a big pay-per-view spot. This was a great opportunity for him and he performed up to the moment.
The match had the unenviable task of following one of AEW’s best matches of the year, but it still managed to do what it set out to and the result was a success.
TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Cody Rhodes
The TNT Championship was up for grabs in the night’s third match as Cody Rhodes defended against a familiar foe, the enigmatic antihero of AEW, Darby Allin.
Allin outwrestled Cody, frustrating him early and sending the TNT Champion scurrying to the sanctuary of the floor and under the tutelage. Cody responded favorably, trapping Darby in a hammerlock and slamming him onto the entrance ramp, leaving the challenger writhing in pain.
The champion worked over the arm, refusing to give up wrist control at one point and catching him with an armbar. The resilient Allin fought through the pain but only managed to extend his suffering as Rhodes delivered a slam from the ropes, the challenger landing on his own arm.
Allin mounted a comeback as Rhodes departed from the gameplan set forth by head coach Arn Anderson. The champion recovered, though, and delivered the Cross Rhodes from the top rope. Allin’s arm was under the rope, though, preventing the loss.
The arrogance of Rhodes came into play late as he talked trash, then playfully kicked away at his head. He teased using the weight belt as a weapon but the momentary distraction allowed Allin to fight his way back into the match.
The Last Supper gave way to the float over stunner, which preceded the Coffin Drop. All of which still only scored Allin a two-count.
A series of rollups moments later gave way to Allin finally pinning Rhodes’s shoulders to the mat for the win and title.
After a few tense moments, Rhodes knelt down and presented Allin the title in a show of respect. The post-match celebration was short-lived as Team Taz hit the ring, attacking Rhodes and Allin. They laid out the competitors before Ricky Starks and Brian Cage teased a moment of dissension, each reaching for the TNT Championship.
The beating culminated in Cage throwing Allin through a set piece, then prepared to break his arm in a car door. Will Hobbs made the save, though, answering Taz’s invite to join the team with a resounding “no!”
Result
Allin defeated Rhodes to win the TNT Championship
Grade
B+
Analysis
In the end, it was Rhodes’ hubris that proved his downfall.
Cody allowed Allin to stick around and stick around, to the point that he left an opening for the underdog to exploit en route to victory. The match was smartly wrestled, told a helluva of story and steadily built sympathy for Allin. To the point that his win was preferred over, arguably, the most popular wrestler in the company.
The post-match antics all-but guarantee that Allin’s feud with Team Taz will continue. Considering how many times we have already seen those involved do battle, time and the resulting developments of those matches will determine whether a continuation was worthwhile.
AEW Women's Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose
Hikaru Shida and Nyla Rose renewed their rivalry over the AEW Women’s Championship, the former erupting with an onslaught from the opening bell. As the action spilled to the floor, Vickie Guerrero delivered a cheap shot that allowed Rose to seize control and target the right leg, foot and ankle of Shida.
Rose applied a half Boston Crab, driving her own weight into the lower back of her opponent while torquing on the injured limb of the champion.
Shida showed tremendous fortitude, fighting from underneath and delivering a big suplex. Rose, though, grounded ger smaller opponent. Hanging her over the top rope, Rose leaped from the top rope and caught Shida with a knee to the head, continuing her utter dominance.
Shida fought back with a big boot, then a dropkick onto the entrance ramp. A second, this one inside the ring, earned a two-count.
The champion showed seemingly inexplicable power as she backdropped out of a powerbomb attempt. Nursing the knee injury, she delivered an avalanche falcon arrow from the top rope. After a two-count, Shida picked Rose up. She set up for a Shining Wizard but Guerrero provided a distraction.
Shida shoved Rose into Vickie at ringside and delivered another falcon arrow in the ring for another two. A few knee strikes ultimately earned the win as Excalibur put her over as one of the best strikers in the company.
After the match, Guerrero berated Rose, then slapped her. Guerrero exited, leaving Rose to digest everything had just happened.
Result
Shida defeated Rose to retain
Grade
C
Analysis
The effort was there but this was a sometimes-ugly match that failed to live up to the level of their previous encounter from Double or Nothing this past May. Sloppy late-match spots and sequences hurt the overall quality of this one, as did the storytelling.
We’re supposed to care that The Vicious Vixens are on the outs after the outcome when so little time has been spent on establishing them as a presence on AEW Dynamite to begin with? Why? Because Guerrero is doing the same yelling, berating shtick she did in WWE?
And as great as Shida has been more than once during this reign, her character is so undefined that it oftentimes is difficult to care about her beyond the fact that she’s really, really good.
Something that can be said about a large portion of the roster.
AEW really needs to focus on the women’s division and put in considerably more effort if it hopes to curb some of the criticism it has faced for its underwhelming presentation over the last year.