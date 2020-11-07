AEW Full Gear 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

3 of 6

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The finals of the World Title Eliminator kicked off the main portion of the Full Gear pay-per-view as former tag team champions Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley waged war.

Impact Wrestling official Don Callis joined Jim Ross, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone on commentary for the match, promoting his familial bond with Omega, who made another exaggerated entrance. Page entered to a pop rivaling his former partner, excitement for the match at a fever pitch.

A trade of chops gave way to Page outwrestling Omega early, including a superplex for a near-fall. Omega answered with a series of chops and a moonsault off the guardrail that stunned his opponent.

Back in the ring, Omega uncharacteristically botched a middle-rope moonsault but still landed one a second later. Page recovered and delivered a springboard clothesline that turned Omega inside out on the ring apron. Hangman tried for a plancha but Omega moved and Kenny followed with a baseball slide.

Omega delivered a tope, wiping Page out on the floor. Back in, Page escaped consecutive snapdragon attempts but ate a big V-Trigger on the ramp. Page tried for the Deadeye but Omega escaped. He did not dodge a powerbomb attempt, though, The Cleaner’s head bouncing off the ramp.

An exchange of strikes gave way to Page rocking Omega with a rolling elbow. The de facto heel shook it off and delivered a Tiger Drive for a near-fall.

The pace quickened. Omega delivered a snapdragon and Page answered with a discus clothesline. The Deadshot folded Omega up but he narrowly avoided defeat, shooting his left shoulder off the mat at two. Page earned another dramatic near-fall, countering a sunset flip into a rollup for two.

Omega delivered a dragonscrew in the ropes. When Page tried for the Buckshot Lariat, Omega delivered consecutive V-Triggers. A delayed One-Winged Angel followed and Omega earned the hard-fought victory.

Result

Omega defeated Page to win the World Title Eliminator

Grade

A

Analysis

Imagine having to follow this.

Omega and Page tore the house down with a hell of a match, a physical encounter befitting the history between the competitors involved. There were the counters and reversals you expect from former partners who watched each other work for months on end but in the end, it was the alertness of Omega that allowed him to deliver the last-gasp dragonscrew leg whip and ride it to victory.

Omega winning puts him in line for a future championship opportunity and given the rich history between him and Jon Moxley, there may be no more appropriate opponent for him.

The question is where Page goes from here. Will the disappointment drive him into a deeper, darker funk or motivate him to make the changes necessary to reach the next level?

His story remains one of the most interesting in all of AEW.





