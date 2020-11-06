    Diego Maradona Sedated to Treat Withdrawal Symptoms from Alcohol Dependency

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 7, 2020

    FILE - In this March 7, 2020 file photo, Diego Maradona, coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima, sits on the bench prior to Argentina's soccer league match against Boca Juniors at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Maradona turns 60 on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)
    Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press

    Argentinian soccer icon Diego Maradona has been sedated by doctors while recovering from surgery to treat a subdural hematoma.

    Maradona's personal doctor, Alfredo Cahe, told Argentina's TyC Sports (via Reuters) the sedation is meant to help Maradona mitigate withdrawal symptoms, including "episodes of confusion" resulting from alcohol dependency.

    He was admitted to a hospital in La Plata, Argentina, on Monday before an MRI revealed the hematoma and he was taken to a Buenos Aires clinic for his brain surgery on Tuesday. 

    "He has to have treatment to stop drinking alcohol and all his family is in agreement that Diego as he is now is unmanageable," Cahe said. "We need to take the bull by the horns."

    Cahe noted Maradona, 60, has problems with his heart and liver, calling him a "complicated patient." 

    The former World Cup champion and coach of the Argentina national team currently coaches Gimnasia y Esgrima in La Plata but hasn't been on the pitch with his club lately. 

    It's unclear if he'll be able to return to managing full time following his recovery, according to Cahe, who said Maradona will need access to "permanent help" moving forward. 

    "What Diego's future is going to look like is a mystery and it worries me," Cahe said. "He can't go home like this."

     

