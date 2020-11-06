Lakers' LeBron James Reacts to NBA's 71-Day Offseason in Instagram Photo

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

After the NBA and National Basketball Players Association agreed to play a 72-game schedule in 2020-21 that will begin on Dec. 22, LeBron James reacted to having a short layoff.

The Los Angeles Lakers star used Instagram to post an image from SportsCenter showing the shortest offseasons ever in each of the four major sports in the United States:

The NBPA announced on Friday it has tentatively agreed to start next season on Dec. 22, with "additional details" still to be negotiated before it will become finalized.

James and the Lakers will only have 71 days off after their victory over the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Oct. 11. Per Sportscenter, the previous shortest offseason for the NBA was 56 days longer than that at 127 days.

Marc Stein of the New York Times previously reported that Dec. 1 will "likely" be the start of training camps for teams. That means the Lakers will have just 50 days of rest before they are back in the gym preparing to defend their title.

James might still be feeling the effects of the marathon finish to the 2019-20 season. He played 28 games between the regular season and playoffs in 74 days.

It was worth it because the Lakers won a championship, but now the next step is for James to figure out the best way to approach the 2020-21 season.