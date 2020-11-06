Paris Masters 2020: Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev Nab Quarterfinal Wins Friday

Thibault Camus/Associated Press

The semifinals at the 2020 Paris Masters are set after Friday's four matches, headlined by Rafael Nadal's victory in a tough test from Pablo Carreno Busta for his 10th consecutive victory overall.

Nadal is one of the most decorated players in tennis history, but he's chasing his first career win in this tournament. He hasn't reached the final since 2007, when he lost to David Nalbandian.

Each of the four players still vying for a win at AccorHotels Arena is a top-10 seed.

Here's a look at what happened in the quarterfinals and Saturday's semifinal schedule.

2020 Paris Masters Results - Friday, Nov. 6

No. 1 Rafael Nadal def. No. 9 Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6, 7-5, 6-1

No. 3 Daniil Medvedev def. No. 6 Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-1

No. 4 Alexander Zverev def. No. 12 Stan Wawrinka 6-3, 7-6(1)

No. 10 Milos Raonic def. Ugo Humbert 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (9-7)

2020 Paris Masters Schedule - Saturday, Nov. 7

No. 1 Rafael Nadal vs. No. 4 Alexander Zverev (10:30 a.m. ET)

No. 3 Daniil Medvedev vs. No. 10 Milos Raonic (8 a.m. ET)

Recap

Nadal has been tested through his first three matches at the Paris Masters. He dropped the first set and needed a tiebreaker in the second to beat Feliciano Lopez in the round of 32.

Busta also had Nadal on the ropes early by taking the first set, but the 34-year-old came back in the final two sets to earn the 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 win.

Nadal has put his pinpoint accuracy on display throughout the tournament. That was the case once again on Friday, as he was seemingly able to place the ball in the exact right spot down the sideline so Busta's racket couldn't get to it.

Waiting for Nadal in the semifinals is Alexander Zverev. The German ended Stan Wawrinka's quest to win his first tournament since 2017 with a 6-3, 7-6(1) victory.

As has been the case throughout the tournament, Zverev's powerful serve proved to be formidable. He had eight aces and won 80 percent of his first-serve points. The 23-year-old has been good at limiting his mistakes all tournament, with just two double-faults Friday and a total of five in three matches this week.

Zverev will be facing his most difficult test in Paris on Saturday. He's lost five of six career matches against Nadal, though his win did come in their most recent meeting at the Nitto ATP Finals in November 2019.

The match of the day saw Milos Raonic save two match points in the third set, including one rally that took 30 shots, to end Ugo Humbert's surprise run. The Canadian also trailed 1-5 in the final set to send the match to a tiebreak.

Raonic got the win on the strength of 25 aces, his highest single-round total of the tournament. He is still alive as he looks to end his nearly five-year winless streak dating back to the ATP Brisbane International in January 2016.

Humbert, 22, put together a terrific run coming off his impressive win at the European Open two weeks ago. He sent No. 2 Stefanos Tsitsipas home in the second round and came close to reaching the semifinal before Raonic found his rhythm.

Standing in Raonic's way is third-seeded Daniil Medvedev. The 24-year-old Russian has had a disappointing season after winning seven tournaments in the previous two years combined and reaching the U.S. Open final in 2019.

The Paris Masters is Medvedev's last chance to get a win in 2020. He's gotten the best of Raonic in their two previous matches.