Devin Booker Rumors: Star Doesn't Want to Leave Suns Despite Buzz

Amid speculation about his relationship with the Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker reportedly isn't looking to be traded from the franchise.

Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, "there's no truth" to the rumor that Booker wants out of Phoenix.

Earlier this week, Ryen Russillo said on The Bill Simmons Podcast (starts at 68:00 mark) that it's "the worst kept secret" around the NBA that Booker wants to leave the Suns.

There's been no public indication from Booker or the Suns that either side is looking to move on, though there's at least one team that is keeping an eye on the situation.

Per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the Minnesota Timberwolves "have been looking into Booker's potential availability for months but have been given no indication that he is available."

Minnesota has been thought of as a possible landing spot if Booker gets traded because of a SLAM Online story from Oct. 19 that had Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell featured on the cover.

"We gotta do this again, when we're all on the same team," Russell said during the photo shoot. "Nah, don't cut [the film]. Y'all got it on footage. When we're all on the same team -- I ain't gonna tell you which team because I don't know—we're gonna do this again."

The Timberwolves acquired Russell from the Golden State Warriors in February to pair with Towns.

Trying to move Booker now would seem premature for the Suns. He's under contract for four more seasons and played like a superstar with an average of 30.5 points per game during the season restart.

Phoenix failed to make the playoffs despite going 8-0 to close the regular season. Booker was named to the All-Star team last season for the first time in his career. The 24-year-old tied his career high with 26.6 points and led the team with 6.5 assists per game in 2019-20.