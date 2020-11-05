Washington's Alex Smith Won't Entertain Possible Retirement Until NFL Offseason

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Alex Smith's comeback has been one of the feel-good stories of the 2020 NFL season, and he isn't ready to talk about retirement just yet.

The Washington Football Team quarterback opened up about waiting for the offseason to make such a decision, per J.P. Finlay of NBC Sports Washington:

"Those are conversations for an offseason. For me, I love lacing up my cleats every single day. I love throwing the helmet on every single day. I'm having an amazing time. There's a long time I didn't think this was ever going to be remotely possible. I love going out there and competing and so for me [it's] about moving forward and getting better and getting ready to beat the Giants.

"I know you don't want to hear that but certainly, there's so much time in the offseason to obviously reflect and make those kinds of decisions and you leave that for that kind of time."

As NBC Sports Washington noted, Smith underwent 17 surgeries and almost died because of an infection after he suffered multiple fractures in his leg during the 2018 campaign.

That he is walking at all, let alone competing in the NFL, is a welcome development, but it is fair to wonder about his football future after such a significant injury. Smith is also 36 years old, under contract through the 2022 season with a potential out in 2021 and currently a backup to Kyle Allen.

Smith has been in the league since 2005 and has played for the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and Washington.

While he seemed to clear the way for Colin Kaepernick in San Francisco and Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, he also has an impressive career that includes three Pro Bowl appearances and six seasons with more than 3,000 passing yards.

One of those campaigns came during his last full season with the Chiefs in 2017 when he threw for 4,042 yards, 26 touchdowns and five interceptions.