NBA Free Agency 2020: Latest Rumors on Fred VanVleet, Goran Dragic and More
As slow as things seem to move in 2020, the 2020-21 NBA season could be here before you know it.
The Players Association Board of Representatives voted Thursday to approve a 72-game schedule with a planned start date of Dec. 22, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The league and union will continue working to finalize the details of the upcoming campaign.
In the meantime, that means the clock is ticking quickly toward what should be an unforgettable offseason. There's barely a month between the Nov. 18 draft and the planned Dec. 22 tip-off. That should lead to a frantic free-agency period, and it seems clubs are already making preparations for how to proceed.
We'll break down all the biggest free-agent whispers running through the rumor mill.
Pistons, Knicks in VanVleet Pursuit?
Assuming Anthony Davis and Brandon Ingram return to their respective clubs as expected, then Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet might be the top player who's realistically available.
A return to the Raptors is certainly possible, but so is the chance he'll command more than they can afford given their desire to pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021. The New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons both have money to spend and a hole at the point guard position to fill, but there's a question of how strongly each squad will pursue VanVleet.
"New York and Detroit are obvious VanVleet fits, but their interest in a VanVleet megadeal in the $20 million-per-year range is unclear," ESPN's Zach Lowe reported.
The Pistons, per Lowe, have signaled they might prefer to use their flexibility to take on other clubs' unwanted contracts in return for draft assets. The Knicks may do the same, though sources told Lowe the club "might want players who can help their 2020-21 team without compromising future cap room."
Maybe this opens the door for a surprise suitor to enter the fray. Lowe mentioned the Atlanta Hawks as a possibility but questioned if they would outbid the Raptors. This probably doesn't change the fact VanVleet should get paid, but it's hard to tell who will be signing his paychecks.
Heat Want to Keep Dragic, Crowder?
The Miami Heat reportedly have huge plans for the 2021 offseason, but they also have several key players from this past season's Finals run entering free agency.
The top two names on that list are Goran Dragic and Jae Crowder, and Miami "has interest" in keeping both, per Lowe. But the Heat won't take themselves out of the running by committing to big, long-term contracts.
Dragic, a 34-year-old who was seemingly showing his age before blowing up inside the bubble, might be receptive to a one-year balloon payment. Crowder will receive "multiyear offers around the $9.3 million midlevel exception," per Lowe, which theoretically makes him the bigger flight risk.
Then again, the Heat are experts at crunching the numbers. Remember, they went into last offseason without cap space and exited it with Jimmy Butler. As long as they don't massively overpay Crowder, he shouldn't be too difficult to move—everyone needs another multipositional defender who can hit open shots—if Miami discovers it suddenly needs lots of cap space to land a whale.
Bogdanovic on Bucks' Radar?
Big things could be in the works for the Milwaukee Bucks, and that refers to more than their attempt to ink Giannis Antetokounmpo to a supermax extension.
They have paced the Association in wins each of the last two seasons and were bounced out of the playoffs before the Finals both times. They're a prime candidate to be aggressively hunting upgrades, and a new name has entered the fray on their wish list.
"They love Bogdan Bogdanovic, a restricted free agent with the Sacramento Kings who would require a sign-and-trade; the Bucks have kicked around scenarios in which they also absorb Harrison Barnes," Lowe reported. "It is unclear if they have engaged the Kings in real discussions; it's early."
While not a star, Bogdanovic is the kind of player who can elevate any roster. His offensive arsenal features a little of everything, and he won't get cooked at the other end.
It's impossible to say whether Bogdanovic would be a big enough lift for the Bucks to get over the hump, though the inclusion of Barnes is an interesting twist. The 28-year-old swingman is overpaid, but his contract declines in annual value each of the next three seasons, and his three-point shooting and defensive versatility would be impact additions for a good team.
But the fact Bogdanovic is a restricted free agent means this is outside of Milwaukee's control. The Kings can match any offer sheet he receives, and The Athletic's Jason Jones previously reported that's their intention.