NBA Free Agency 2020: Latest Rumors on Fred VanVleet, Goran Dragic and More

0 of 3

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

As slow as things seem to move in 2020, the 2020-21 NBA season could be here before you know it.

The Players Association Board of Representatives voted Thursday to approve a 72-game schedule with a planned start date of Dec. 22, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The league and union will continue working to finalize the details of the upcoming campaign.

In the meantime, that means the clock is ticking quickly toward what should be an unforgettable offseason. There's barely a month between the Nov. 18 draft and the planned Dec. 22 tip-off. That should lead to a frantic free-agency period, and it seems clubs are already making preparations for how to proceed.

We'll break down all the biggest free-agent whispers running through the rumor mill.