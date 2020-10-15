Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumors: Heat Preparing to Go 'All-In' on Bucks Star

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

During the 2010 offseason, the Miami Heat pulled out all the stops to sign LeBron James and Chris Bosh and retain Dwyane Wade. They're apparently approaching the 2021 with the same mindset as Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is due to hit free agency.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday the Heat are "preparing to go all-in" for Antetokounmpo. However, that pursuit could indirectly impact the status of All-Star center Bam Adebayo:

"Rival teams are monitoring Adebayo's extension situation and the aftereffects if Miami bypasses extending their superstar big man. Miami is preparing to go all in on the pursuit of Milwaukee's two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021 free agency, sources said. There is a school of thought that salary-wise, waiting on Adebayo's extension would allow for as much space as possible for 2021. But given Adebayo's presence, leadership and meaning to the Heat franchise, this is a straight-forward conversation between team executives and Adebayo's agent, Alex Saratsis: A max extension this offseason or not."

That the Heat would pull out all the stops to land Giannis isn't a surprise. Especially after reaching the NBA Finals, Miami has to be considered a serious contender if the two-time MVP pushes to leave Milwaukee.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported Oct. 7 that "front office executives around the league believe the Heat have become the league’s top destination for the next star with a wandering eye."

Adebayo's contract status is an example of how the situation is a bit more complex than Miami simply waiting until next offseason and then getting down to business.

Adebayo has improved steadily over each of his first three seasons and took a big leap forward in 2019-20. He averaged 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks during the regular season. During the playoffs, he was a critical member of Miami's rotation.

The 2017 first-round pick isn't a free agent until 2021, and even then he's still a restricted free agent.

For the 2021-22 season, Adebayo will have a $12.8 million cap hold, per Spotrac, which is far less than he'll probably earn on his next contract. If the Heat wanted to be as pragmatic as possible, waiting to formally offer him an extension is the smart play.

Charania alluded to Miami possibly wanting to send a message to Adebayo and the rest of the league that he's a key piece of the franchise's long-term future. Declining to put a max offer on the table would risk alienating Adebayo.

The Heat have experience in how what appear to be minor moves can have larger consequences. Mike Miller explained in 2014 how him getting amnestied by Miami upset LeBron James, who questioned the impact Miller's departure would have.

Snubbing Adebayo this offseason in order to free up more cap space to chase Antetokounmpo might rock the boat a bit.