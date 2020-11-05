2020 NBA Draft: Full Results and Reaction from Combine Drills

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

The NBA Combine has taken a different look this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's been going on since late September, which kicked off a series of team and player interviews. Players then underwent on-court programs at local NBA facilities before undergoing various tests and taking part in a de-facto Pro Day.

Now the NBA draft, which is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 18, is around the corner. Some information about the top performers has dropped in recent days, and you can find that below from ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman and HoopsHype's Bryan Kalbrosky.

In addition, here's a look at three of the top players at this year's combine alongside some analysis and reaction.

Results

Free-Throw Percentage

3-Point Star Drill Percentage

NBA Combine Endurance Drill

Spot-Up 3-Pointers

Max Vertical

3-Quarter Sprint

Lane Agility

Jordan Nwora

Nwora averaged 18.0 points on 44.0 percent shooting (40.2 percent from three-point range) and 7.7 rebounds for the 24-7 Cardinals, who finished No. 14 in the Associated Press poll.

He dominated the combine after finishing first in the three-point spot-up and endurance shooting drills and could have raised his draft stock in the process.

Wasserman ranked him 47th on his latest big board and wrote the following: "Teams could see a shot-making specialist in Nwora based on his 6'7" size and 178 threes through three seasons at Louisville. He won't offer much as a passer or defender, but between his transition offense, self-creation and shooting, Nwora's scoring potential is worth buying with a second-round pick."

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic mocked Nwora 44th overall to the Chicago Bulls.

Former Louisville guard Russ Smith, who won an NCAA championship with the Cardinals in 2013, also backed Nwora's draft stock:

Nwora has spoken with at least 20 NBA teams in advance of the draft, per Adam Zagoria of Zags Blog, including the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.

There's little doubt that Nwora will find an NBA home on Nov. 18. The question is whether he can somehow sneak his way to the back end of the first round after an impressive combine performance.

Immanuel Quickley

Quickley posted 16.1 points on 41.6 percent shooting (42.8 percent from three-point range) and 4.2 rebounds during a breakout season with Kentucky last year.

The sophomore helped the Wildcats go 25-6 and finish No. 8 in the AP poll.

Like Nwora, Quickley's sweet shooting could lead to a draft stock rise. He finished second to Nwora in the three-point spot-up and endurance shooting drills.

Wasserman put Quickley 49th on his latest draft board: "Despite lacking creation skills and athleticism, Quickley could carve out a career by shooting off the catch and using his floater on drives past closeout defenders. His chances of sticking will skyrocket if he is picked by a veteran team that needs a shot-maker."

Vecenie has him going 38th overall to the New York Knicks.

Per Alder Almo of Empire Sports Media, Quickley has spoken to nearly the entire league:

Justin Rowland of Rivals wondered what Quickley could have done in the NCAA tournament if not for the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling March Madness:

Quickley lost an opportunity to raise his draft stock with a strong postseason, but a late combine surge could help him move up big boards.

Cassius Winston

Winston is one of the more accomplished college basketball players in this year's draft. His accolades include a pair of second-team All-American nods, two first-team All-Big Ten honors and a Big Ten Player of the Year award.

During his senior year, Winston averaged 18.6 points, 5.9 assists and 2.5 boards per game. He shot 44.8 percent from the field and 43.2 percent from three-point range.

Wasserman ranked Winston, who landed in the top five of four shooting drill leaderboards during the combine, at 27th on his big board:

"Some scouts already anticipate a steal in Winston, who will slip into the 20s or 30s because of his age (22) and limited tools and athleticism. At the least, he figures to land a backup role for his pick-and-roll play, while shooting versatility and accuracy should help Winston overcome expected struggles to separate and finish inside the arc."

Winston lands with the Philadelphia 76ers at 34th overall in The Athletic's latest mock draft.

Givony and Mike Schmitz (formerly of DraftExpress) praised Winston's college work and NBA prospects:

Givony also showcased some of Winston's combine shooting work:

Perhaps Winston stays in-state: Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver counts himself as a fan, per John Niyo of the Detroit News.

And one NBA executive told Mike Singer of the Denver Post that Winston reminded him of Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris, an integral part of the Western Conference finalist's rotation.

Winston could easily find himself in the first round thanks to his college resume, combine performance and sterling reputation.