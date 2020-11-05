Alexander Zverev Denies Ex-GF Olga Sharypova's Allegations of Domestic Abuse

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Alexander Zverev denied allegations of physical and emotional abuse made against him by ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova.

Zverev posted a statement last Friday on Instagram to address the situation.

"We have known each other since we were children and shared many experiences together," he said. "I very much regret that she makes such statements. Because the accusations are simply not true. We had a relationship, but it ended a long time ago."

The 23-year-old defeated Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. After the match, he referred to his social media post when asked about the allegations, per Jerome Pugmire of the Associated Press:

"I have said everything on my Instagram. There is nothing else I can add right now. I'm here to play tennis. I mean, the relationship, as I said, has been over for a very long time. I'm enjoying my time on court. I have said everything. They (the allegations) are not true, and there is nothing more I can say right now."

Per the AP, Sharypova told Russian outlet Championat that Zverev had abused her prior to the 2019 U.S. Open. She said that while at a hotel in New York, he attempted to smother her with a pillow and hit her head against a wall. Sharypova said she feared for her life at the time.

Sharypova also gave an interview to Ben Rothenberg for Racquet magazine. She said she and Zverev first met when they were around 14 and subsequently had a brief relationship. They reconnected in 2018 and started another relationship.

Sharypova said they began having arguments only a few months after that and Zverev also engaged in emotional abuse. She said he was possessive and controlling to the point she "didn't have time for a life."