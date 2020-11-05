Cowboys' Randy Gregory Details Struggles with Anxiety, Mental Health

Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory went in depth to discuss his anxiety and mental health issues that preceded the start of his NFL career in 2015.

Gregory told ESPN's Elizabeth Merrill in 2018 how he developed "self-esteem issues, depression, anxiety and panic attacks" when he was a child due to being the victim of bullying. In a recent interview with USA Today's Jori Epstein, he explained how his indefinite suspension from the NFL and the birth of his second child in 2019 compounded his general anxiety.

"I was like, 'If football isn't here, then what am I?'" he said. "'What am I going to do? What do I have to offer? Will my friends and my family still see me the same way? Am I a failure?' There's a lot of things I had to figure out."

He was able to connect with psychologist Dr. Dina Hijazi, whom he had previously met. While they haven't eliminated the problem completely, the 27-year-old pass-rusher said his meetings with Hijazi and treatment plan have been invaluable:

"I'm a lot more positive about myself. I never would've thought a year ago, two years ago, three years ago that I would feel this way about myself and be this OK about myself. I'm sure it's hard for some people to understand...but I had a real bad view of myself and now I feel great about myself, so I'm real proud of that.

"I couldn't say that in the past."

Gregory tested positive for marijuana at the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine, and he has received multiple suspensions for violations of the NFL's substance-abuse policy. He has admitted in the past to using marijuana to help cope with depression and anxiety.

His agent, Peter Schaffer, told Epstein that "it's just not all an addiction problem."

"He has a social anxiety disorder and that causes him to be uncomfortable in certain situations," Schaffer said. "Historically, the two things he'd done to deal with that were one, smoke marijuana, or two, just to avoid."

"I told him: Avoiding is not the answer."

Hijazi said she has suggested Gregory "[prune] his inner circle" and work on behavioral techniques to improve his mental health.

Under the terms of the NFL's new collective bargaining agreement with the NFL Players Association, players no longer face possible suspensions for positive marijuana tests.

Gregory still had to apply to be reinstated in the league and was granted conditional reinstatement in September. One month later, he was removed from the commissioner's exempt list, which paved the way for his return to the field.

Gregory played six snaps in the Cowboys' 25-3 loss to the Washington Football Team on Oct. 25, his first appearance for the team since Jan. 12, 2019.