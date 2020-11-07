Grading NFL's 1st-Year Head Coaches at 2020 Midway Point

4 of 5

Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

Preseason Rank: 23

Current Rank: 31

2019 Record: 4-12

Current Record: 1-7

Joe Judge was the most controversial coaching hire in the offseason. The Giants had much bigger names on the market to choose from but went with the special teams coach from the New England Patriots.

It was an unexpected move to say the least, but one that, if you watch the way the Giants play, appears to have long-term potential. The record is obviously a concern, but it doesn't tell the whole story.

Since losing by double-digits in back-to-back games against the Rams and 49ers, the Giants have played in a one-score game every week. That includes last week's Monday Night Football game, in which they gave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers everything they could handle and came within a two-point conversion of taking the Super Bowl contender to overtime.

He's getting those results without Saquon Barkley, who is out for the season, a bad offensive line and a defense that has no superstars. Former Steelers safety Ryan Clark and NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano have praised Judge for what appears to be buy-in from players despite a 1-7 record.

The defense is the unit that has seen the most improvement so far under Judge's watch. They were 28th in DVOA last season but have made a 10-spot leap to 18th with their performance so far. That's with few hyped additions outside of James Bradberry joining the fold.

Much like mentor Bill Belichick, he's showing signs he can MacGyver a defense with unconventional and humble parts.

Midseason Grade: B

It's hard to go much higher than this because of the record, but Giants fans should be encouraged. This team was never designed to compete this season. Instead, it has to find out if Daniel Jones can be the quarterback of the future and start to change the culture. The fact that the Giants are still playing hard and giving good teams a game is a positive sign for the latter.

Judge's insistence on sticking with Jones despite his nine interceptions to seven touchdowns this season shows he's willing to find out the first part. The Giants appear to have the leader they want, now it comes down to what his coaching will look like when the roster has enough talent to hold up its end of the bargain.