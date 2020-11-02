NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Expert Consensus Rank for Every Team Entering Week 9

0 of 32

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

Every week in the National Football League is a roller coaster, and Week 8 of the 2020 season was no different.

In Baltimore, the Pittsburgh Steelers remained the lone unbeaten team in the league, downing the rival Ravens in a hard-fought affair.

In Cincinnati, the first NFL season for quarterback Joe Burrow continued to be an impressive one as he and the Bengals stunned the previously 5-1 Tennessee Titans.

In Miami, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made his professional debut, helping to lead the 'Fins to a shocking victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

At Lambeau Field, Green Bay's chances of being the No. 1 seed in the NFC took a sizable hit, courtesy of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and his four-touchdown day.

And that was just the 1 p.m. ET slate of games.

It was a week of fantastic performances and face-plants. Of emphatic wins and crushing losses. As is the case every week, Week 8's action sent shock waves through the NFL's pecking order.

As Week 8 moves from present to past, Bleacher Report NFL Analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski have gathered to sift through the rubble and sort the NFL's teams from No. 32 to No. 1.

There's no change at the ends (high or low), but the rest went through the proverbial blender.