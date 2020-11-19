5-Star QB Quinn Ewers Commits to Ohio State After Decommitting from Texas

Credit: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

Ohio State added one of the country's most prized recruits to its 2022 class, securing a commitment from 5-star quarterback Quinn Ewers on Thursday:

Ewers is the best pro-style QB and second-best overall player in 247Sports' composite rankings.

The Southlake, Texas, native originally committed to Texas before walking back his decision in October. He explained how he felt he selected the Longhorns before taking a full view of his options and thus wanted to reopen the process:

Ewers' decision was a big blow for head coach Tom Herman, who's struggling to make Texas an elite power again. ESPN's Tom VanHaaren subsequently listed the Longhorns as one of five schools having a particularly tough time on the recruiting trail of late, something compounded by Ewers' decommitment:

"It was jarring not only given that Ewers is the top prospect in next year's class, but also because Ewers is an in-state prospect who said it was a dream to play for Texas when he initially committed in August. The next day, ESPN Junior 300 wide receiver Phaizon Wilson, the No. 243-ranked recruit in 2022, decommitted as well."

Some UT fans probably still have memories of the school missing out on Texas native J.T. Barrett, who had a record-breaking career at Ohio State and helped guide the Buckeyes to a national championship.

Ewers enjoyed a prolific sophomore season, throwing for 4,003 yards, 45 touchdowns and three interceptions. As a junior, he has 1,221 yards, 15 touchdowns and two interceptions through four games.

247Sports' Gabe Brooks evaluated Ewers in October and compared him to Indianapolis Colts star Philip Rivers:

"Pro-style QB with athleticism and mobility that qualify for a dual-threat label. Elite improvisational QB who can extend plays and remain accurate on the move. Throws with a smooth, easy delivery and varies arm angles as needed. Impressive velocity and spin rate really show on routes over the middle and down the seams. Field-stretching vertical arm strength to consistently hit big plays over the top. Also shows encouraging touch on timing patterns and downfield routes that require it. Good runner by design or scramble. Understands how to protect himself as a runner and minimize shots. Shows encouraging pocket presence and awareness. Senses pressure and knows how to react to it."

As Brooks wrote, Ewers is listed as a pro-style quarterback, but he has the kind of speed to break off a big play on designed runs when he finds a seam.

The 6'3", 195-pounder is his most effective on throws down the field. Having the ability to heave it 85 yards is nice, but Ewers also has long-range accuracy.

Power Five programs used to exercise restraint when it came to young quarterbacks. The general thinking was that QBs would need a year or two to adjust to the college level before they could run an offense. That's no longer the case with Trevor Lawrence, Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels, Jake Fromm and Sam Howell among the notable examples of true freshmen taking over as the starter.

Ewers has the skills and poise necessary to contribute right away if head coach Ryan Day wants to hand him the keys.

Ohio State is a natural choice given how well the Buckeyes have developed signal-callers since Day's arrival on the staff in 2017.

Barrett enjoyed his best statistical season under Day in 2017, and Dwayne Haskins Jr. parlayed his one season as the starter into becoming a first-round draft pick. Justin Fields played second fiddle to Fromm at Georgia and almost immediately became a Heisman Trophy contender upon transferring to OSU.

Ewers will have plenty of competition when he arrives in Columbus. The presence of Fields didn't stop Day from making the quarterback position a priority on the recruiting trail. The Buckeyes signed CJ Stroud in 2020 and Kyle McCord for 2021.