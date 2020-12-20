49ers Rumors: Injured Jimmy Garoppolo Unlikely to Return; George Kittle Possible

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is reportedly unlikely to play again in 2020, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Garoppolo has been on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain since Week 9, and he reportedly won't play in Week 15 or Week 16.

San Francisco is mathematically alive for the playoffs heading into Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, but the team's chances are slim at 5-8.

The team's record could also affect tight end George Kittle, who is returning from a broken bone in his foot and "pushing to play," per Rapoport. However, the 49ers might keep him out with little to play for this year.

Garoppolo, 29, has completed 67.1 percent of his passes for seven touchdowns and five interceptions in 2020. He led the 49ers to the Super Bowl following a 2019 regular season during which San Francisco finished 13-3 and earned the NFC's No. 1 seed. They cruised past the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Garoppolo completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 27 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and 8.4 yards per attempt in 2019.

The man nicknamed "Jimmy G" arrived in San Francisco via trade from the New England Patriots during the 2017 season. He took over as the team's starter with five games remaining in the regular season and led San Francisco to a 5-0 record during that span.

Unfortunately, Garoppolo's 2018 season ended in Week 2 after suffering a torn ACL against the Chiefs. However, he came back and played all 19 of the 49ers' games in 2019.

The 2020 season has not been kind to Garoppolo, who suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 2 during a 31-13 win over the New York Jets.

Kittle has also dealt with multiple injuries this season but still managed 474 receiving yards on 37 catches with two touchdowns.

Nick Mullens will remain the starter at quarterback while Jordan Reed will try to pick up some slack at tight end.