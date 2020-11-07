Warriors, Bucks and the 5 NBA Teams Best Positioned to Win 2020 Offseason

1 of 6

Boston Celtics

With three first-rounders (Nos. 14, 26 and 30) they probably can't use because of luxury-tax proximity and a full roster, the Boston Celtics seem likely to do something via trade this offseason. They may have to use those selections as sweeteners in cost-saving moves that send Enes Kanter ($5 million player option) and Vincent Poirier elsewhere, or they could swing a little bigger.

If Gordon Hayward opts in to the final year of his deal, his $34.2 million salary would be a fine match in a trade for a star. That said, the possibility Hayward may opt out and sign elsewhere looms. If that happens, and Boston loses a starter for nothing, it'd be hard to say it "won" the offseason. That's why the Celtics don't quite have the juice to be more than an honorable mention.

New York Knicks

The No. 8 pick and max-level cap space aren't enough to get the New York Knicks beyond honorable mention, either. And no, this isn't just a "because they're the Knicks" thing.

Players simply don't want to play for head coach Tom Thibodeau, which hurts New York's free-agency aspirations—almost as much as the fact that this class is short on stars in the first place. Maybe the Knicks can bowl over Fred VanVleet with a multiyear deal well above his market value (which is what it'd probably take to get him), but is that really a win?

Philadelphia 76ers

It feels like cheating to count the hiring of Doc Rivers and, to a greater extent, Daryl Morey as reasons the Philadelphia 76ers will have a stellar offseason. Though that tandem will bring stability, experience and innovative tactics (that last one is all Morey), we're more focused on a team's assets and options with respect to the roster.

Morey may remake the Sixers in a flurry of trades, but we certainly can't argue they have the same abundance of appealing assets as the other teams on our list. Basically, Philadelphia deserved a quick mention for its coaching and front-office upgrades. But the Sixers aren't flush with picks, expiring deals or players they a) should trade and b) can get fair value for in the exchange.