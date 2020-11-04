Giants Rumors: WR Dante Pettis Claimed off Waivers from 49ers

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The New York Giants reportedly claimed wide receiver Dante Pettis off waivers Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Pettis, 25, appeared in five games for the San Francisco 49ers this season before being released. He was targeted once but failed to register a reception. He also returned two punts and one kick and lost a fumble.

Pettis will join a receiving corps headlined by the talented pair of Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard, though the move may call into question Golden Tate's future with New York.

As Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media wrote:

"The Giants adding the speedy Pettis comes on the heels of coach Joe Judge's decision to keep veteran wideout Golden Tate from practicing on Wednesday as punishment for his actions during a Week 8 loss to the Buccaneers. In that game, Tate was seen multiple times shouting 'throw me the ball!' and his wife posted a message on Instagram (since-deleted) on Tuesday ripping the Giants for Tate's lack of touches.

"Could this spell the end of Tate's tenure in New York?

"If the Giants cut Tate they'd save around $4 million this season. He was believed to be available at the trade deadline, but the combination of his age (32), salary and declining production (22 catches for 226 yards and two touchdowns) likely reduced interest in him around the league."

Pettis has never put it all together in the NFL, though he showed flashes in his rookie season in 2018, catching 27 passes for 467 yards and five scores. A spot on the 1-7 Giants—perhaps the only team in the hapless NFC East that is out of the running for the divisional crown—will afford him the opportunity to grow alongside a younger roster and with second-year quarterback Daniel Jones.

It's a change of scenery for Pettis, in other words, as he looks to prove he can become a consistent threat.