Josh McCown, Texans Agree to Active Roster Contract; QB Had Been with Eagles

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The agent for veteran quarterback Josh McCown announced the 41-year-old agreed to a deal to join the Houston Texans' active roster.

The Philadelphia Eagles had signed McCown to their practice squad in September. He has yet to make an appearance during the 2020 NFL season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported at the time McCown, a native of Jacksonville, Texas, would be staying in his home state and serve as Philadelphia's emergency quarterback. Some argued he'd effectively be a de facto coach for the team in that role.

His duties for the Texans may not differ too much since he'll be behind Deshaun Watson and AJ McCarron in the depth chart.

McCown hasn't played since Philadelphia's 17-9 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks in last year's Wild Card Round. He finished 18-of-24 for 174 yards and was sacked six times. It came out later he had played through a torn hamstring.

McCown has made 102 appearances over an 18-year career, throwing for 17,731 yards, 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions.