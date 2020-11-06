How to Watch AEW Full Gear: B/R Live-Stream Info, Start Time, Match Card

AEW

All Elite Wrestling's fourth and final pay-per-view of the year, Full Gear, is this Saturday.

A loaded card features the AEW world championship match between champion Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston, the long-awaited bout between tag team champions FTR and the Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega taking on Adam Page in the world championship No. 1 contender's tournament final, among other intriguing contests.

Here are details of how to watch the PPV, the current match card and three things to pay particular attention to at Full Gear.

Where and How to Watch

Full Gear will be held Saturday, Nov. 7.

Those in the U.S. and Canada can order the event for $49.99 on B/R Live or through cable providers.



The main card starts at 8 p.m. ET, preceded by a pre-show called The Buy In at 7 p.m.

Announced Matches (subject to change and additions)

• Jon Moxley (c) vs. Eddie Kingston ("I Quit" match for the world championship)

• FTR (c) vs. Young Bucks (world tag team championship)

• Cody (c) vs. Darby Allin (TNT championship)

• Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Nyla Rose (women's world championship)

• Kenny Omega vs. Adam Page (No. 1 contender's tournament final)

• Chris Jericho vs. MJF

• Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara (Elite Deletion match)

• Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver

• Serena Deeb (c) vs. Allysin Kay (NWA women's world championship)

Who says "I Quit"?

Jon Moxley defends his AEW world championship against Eddie Kingston in an "I Quit" match.

Moxley already defeated Kingston once in a title match a few weeks ago on Dynamite when the champion choked out his opponent. However, Kingston wasn't pinned or submitted. After Moxley defeated Lance Archer in another championship defense a few weeks later, Kingston confronted the beaten-up titleholder by calling him a sellout for turning his back on fellow independent wrestlers before joining the WWE.

The next week, Moxley issued a challenge.

"You didn't tap in our first match because you were too busy blowing snot bubbles and going unconscious, so I'm going to make this real simple. I'm going to end this. At Full Gear, you're going to say 'I quit.'"

This is the biggest match of Kingston's career and Moxley's attempt at a ninth title defense, so both will be motivated to not utter those two words on Saturday.

Who's the best tag team in the world?

For years, the debate among wrestling fans was whether FTR or the Young Bucks were the best tag team in the world. On Saturday, that question will finally be answered as the two teams face off for the first time.

Both teams have traded insults since FTR joined AEW last May, only coming to blows a few weeks ago when FTR attacked the Young Bucks and hurt Matt Jackson's knee. Despite the injury, the duo announced that if they don't win the titles at Full Gear, they'll never challenge for it again.

Let's see if the match can live up to the hype.

Will Kenny Omega or Adam Page become the world championship's No. 1 contender?

After starting the AEW world championship eliminator tournament with eight hopefuls, we're down to Kenny Omega and Adam Page in the finals. These two foes are all too familiar with each other.

Once tag team champions, Kenny Omega and Adam Page lost their titles to FTR at All Out last September. Following the match, Omega confirmed that his days teaming with Page were behind him.

"If Adam hopes to have a rematch or keep our team alive, I feel like he better make other plans," Omega said. "I've got my own dreams and things that I'm destined to do here. I gave a year of my life to the team, to Adam and to tag team wrestling. I think it's time I go back to singles action and give everyone a piece of what they were hoping to see since Day One."

Months after splitting up their team, Omega and Page will now face off for a shot at AEW's most coveted prize.