Lionel Messi Wishes Diego Maradona Well After Argentina Legend's Brain Surgery

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Barcelona star Lionel Messi showed support for countryman Diego Maradona after the soccer legend underwent surgery for a subdural hematoma.

Messi wrote on Instagram that he was sending Maradona a "big hug from the heart":

Dr. Leopoldo Luque, Maradona's personal physician, confirmed the procedure was successful.

"I was able to evacuate the hematoma successfully and Diego tolerated the surgery very well," Luque told reporters, per ESPN.

Luque initially said the 60-year-old was to be hospitalized because he was "psychologically ill" while dealing with anemia and dehydration. The situation quickly evolved, with Luque revealing Tuesday evening the 1986 World Cup winner would need brain surgery.

Maradona is widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players ever. In addition to the success he enjoyed with the Argentina national team, he won Serie A with Napoli on two occasions and briefly played starring roles for Boca Juniors and Barcelona.

Maradona managed Messi while serving as Argentina's coach from 2008 to 2010, guiding the squad to the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup.