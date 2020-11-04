    Lionel Messi Wishes Diego Maradona Well After Argentina Legend's Brain Surgery

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 4, 2020

    Barcelona's Lionel Messi during the Champions League quarterfinal match between FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez/Pool)
    Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

    Barcelona star Lionel Messi showed support for countryman Diego Maradona after the soccer legend underwent surgery for a subdural hematoma.

    Messi wrote on Instagram that he was sending Maradona a "big hug from the heart":

    Dr. Leopoldo Luque, Maradona's personal physician, confirmed the procedure was successful.

    "I was able to evacuate the hematoma successfully and Diego tolerated the surgery very well," Luque told reporters, per ESPN.

    Luque initially said the 60-year-old was to be hospitalized because he was "psychologically ill" while dealing with anemia and dehydration. The situation quickly evolved, with Luque revealing Tuesday evening the 1986 World Cup winner would need brain surgery.

    Maradona is widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players ever. In addition to the success he enjoyed with the Argentina national team, he won Serie A with Napoli on two occasions and briefly played starring roles for Boca Juniors and Barcelona.

    Maradona managed Messi while serving as Argentina's coach from 2008 to 2010, guiding the squad to the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup.  

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Mourinho Defends Kane from Penalty Criticism

      Spurs manager tells reporters: 'Speak about Liverpool, Manchester United, City and others with 'clever' players' 👀

      Mourinho Defends Kane from Penalty Criticism
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Mourinho Defends Kane from Penalty Criticism

      via mirror

      Rummenigge: We Want Alaba to Stay

      Bayern chairman insists the ball is in Austrian's court, however

      Rummenigge: We Want Alaba to Stay
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Rummenigge: We Want Alaba to Stay

      Goal
      via Goal

      Diego Maradona's Surgery Successful

      Argentine football legend is in recovery after undergoing successful brain surgery (ESPN)

      Diego Maradona's Surgery Successful
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Diego Maradona's Surgery Successful

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Hazard Not an Injury Concern

      Winger expected to be available for Valencia game this weekend

      Hazard Not an Injury Concern
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Hazard Not an Injury Concern

      AS.com
      via AS.com