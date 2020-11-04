Eddie Johnson, Former Hawks All-Star Banned from NBA, Dies in Prison at Age 65

Gene Puskar/Associated Press

Former NBA All-Star Eddie Johnson died Oct. 26 while serving a life sentence at Santa Rosa Correctional Institution in Milton, Florida. His death was confirmed Tuesday.

The Associated Press reported Johnson suffered an "undisclosed illness" while in prison. He was found guilty of sexual assault on an eight-year-old girl in 2008.

Johnson, who was sentenced to a mandatory life sentence, was previously banned from the NBA in 1987 for cocaine use, according to the AP.

The Florida native became known by the moniker "Fast Eddie" for his quickness on the court. He starred at Auburn University before the Atlanta Hawks selected him in the third round of the 1977 NBA draft.

Johnson spent the first decade of his pro career and had most of his success with the Hawks. Along with back-to-back All-Star selections in 1980 and 1981, he also was named to the NBA All-Defensive second team twice (1979 and 1980).

He spent a short time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Seattle SuperSonics before his ban.

His brother, Frank Johnson, also played 11 years in the NBA and went on to serve as a head coach for the Phoenix Suns from 2002 through 2004.