Former OSU, Colts WR Anthony Gonzalez Wins Re-Election to Ohio State Senate

Former Ohio State University and Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Anthony Gonzalez won reelection Tuesday night in Ohio's 16th Congressional District as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

According to the New York Times, Gonzalez—a Republican—held a 62.2 percent to 37.8 percent lead over Democratic candidate Aaron Godfrey with 93 percent of precincts reporting as of 5:43 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Gonzalez has been declared the winner, meaning he is set to serve a second term after initially being elected in 2018.

The 36-year-old Gonzalez first gained acclaim while playing wide receiver at Ohio State. In three seasons with the Buckeyes from 2004-06, he registered 87 receptions for 1,286 yards and 13 touchdowns. That included 51 catches for 734 yards and eight touchdowns in his final season.

Gonzalez was then selected by the Colts with the No. 32 overall pick in the first round of the 2007 NFL draft.

He spent all five of his NFL seasons in Indy, accruing 99 catches for 1,307 yards and seven touchdowns. His best season was in 2008, when he set career highs with 57 receptions for 664 yards and four touchdowns with quarterback Peyton Manning throwing him the football.

Over his final three NFL seasons, Gonzalez appeared in just 11 games total and had five receptions for 67 yards as a result of multiple injuries, primarily to his knee.

He signed with the New England Patriots in 2012 but never appeared in a game for the team.

Gonzalez earned his Master of Business Administration from the Stanford Graduate School of Business after retiring from football and eventually made a successful shift to politics.