    Patriots Trade Rumors: WR Isaiah Ford Acquired from Dolphins for 7th-Round Pick

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 3, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Miami Dolphins wide receiver Isaiah Ford (84) and Buffalo Bills linebacker Andre Smith (59) smile and talk on the field after an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
    Doug Murray/Associated Press

    The New England Patriots acquired wideout Isaiah Ford from the Miami Dolphins for a seventh-round pick in the 2022 draft ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, according to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe and ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    A seventh-round pick himself in the 2017 draft out of Virginia Tech, Ford has mostly found work on Miami's practice squad but has appeared in 15 games over the last two seasons. The 24-year-old has tallied 428 yards receiving with no scores while catching 41 of 64 targets during that span. 

    Pro Football Reference recorded Ford playing in 51 percent of the Dolphins' offensive snaps in 2020, though that's hardly translated to personal success on the field. 

    Now he'll get a chance to prove himself in New England, where the need for assistance at wideout continues to grow. 

    Patriots receivers Julian Edelman and Quincy Adeboyejo are both on injured reserve, while Marqise Lee opted out of the 2020 season. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The 6'2", 194-pound Ford figures to slot in as a second-string wideout behind N'Keal Harry, Damiere Byrd and Jakobi Meyers. 

    New England has already seen a bit of what Ford brings up close after defeating the Dolphins 21-11 in Week 1. Ford was targeted five times with two catches for 13 yards in the loss.

    While it's rare to see an intradivision trade at the NFL deadline, it seems even more unusual in recent years for Miami to bargain from a position of strength against the Patriots. 

    The Dolphins (4-3) sit in second place in the AFC East, with the Patriots (2-5) trailing in third. The two rivals will face off again December 20 from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. 

    Related

      Experts React to Deadline Trades, Fails, Surprises and Non-Deals

      Experts React to Deadline Trades, Fails, Surprises and Non-Deals
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Experts React to Deadline Trades, Fails, Surprises and Non-Deals

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report

      Stephon Gilmore Remains With Patriots After Trade Deadline

      Stephon Gilmore Remains With Patriots After Trade Deadline
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Stephon Gilmore Remains With Patriots After Trade Deadline

      Cbslocal
      via Cbslocal

      Jimmy G May Need Surgery

      Shanahan says QB could miss 4-6 weeks with 'whole new' high ankle sprain on same foot

      Jimmy G May Need Surgery
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jimmy G May Need Surgery

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Bucs Activate Antonio Brown

      AB officially activated from reserve/suspension list

      Bucs Activate Antonio Brown
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bucs Activate Antonio Brown

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report