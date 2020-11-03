Patriots Trade Rumors: WR Isaiah Ford Acquired from Dolphins for 7th-Round Pick

Doug Murray/Associated Press

The New England Patriots acquired wideout Isaiah Ford from the Miami Dolphins for a seventh-round pick in the 2022 draft ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, according to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe and ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A seventh-round pick himself in the 2017 draft out of Virginia Tech, Ford has mostly found work on Miami's practice squad but has appeared in 15 games over the last two seasons. The 24-year-old has tallied 428 yards receiving with no scores while catching 41 of 64 targets during that span.

Pro Football Reference recorded Ford playing in 51 percent of the Dolphins' offensive snaps in 2020, though that's hardly translated to personal success on the field.

Now he'll get a chance to prove himself in New England, where the need for assistance at wideout continues to grow.

Patriots receivers Julian Edelman and Quincy Adeboyejo are both on injured reserve, while Marqise Lee opted out of the 2020 season.

The 6'2", 194-pound Ford figures to slot in as a second-string wideout behind N'Keal Harry, Damiere Byrd and Jakobi Meyers.

New England has already seen a bit of what Ford brings up close after defeating the Dolphins 21-11 in Week 1. Ford was targeted five times with two catches for 13 yards in the loss.

While it's rare to see an intradivision trade at the NFL deadline, it seems even more unusual in recent years for Miami to bargain from a position of strength against the Patriots.

The Dolphins (4-3) sit in second place in the AFC East, with the Patriots (2-5) trailing in third. The two rivals will face off again December 20 from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.