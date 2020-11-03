    Diego Maradona to Undergo Emergency Surgery for Blood Clot on Brain

    FILE - In this March 7, 2020 file photo, Diego Maradona, coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima, sits on the bench prior to Argentina's soccer league match against Boca Juniors at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Maradona turns 60 on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)
    Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press

    Soccer legend Diego Maradona will undergo emergency surgery after experiencing a subdural hematoma, his doctor confirmed to Sky Sports.

    Dr. Leopoldo Luque initially told ESPN F90 in Argentina on Monday the 60-year-old had been hospitalized but wasn't dealing with an emergency situation.

    "He has anemia and was dehydrated and we are working to correct that," Luque said. "In reality, we will correct one part but this is going to be a long-term treatment that will continue after he leaves the hospital."

    He also described Maradona as "psychologically ill."

    Maradona is widely considered one of the greatest soccer players in history. Prior to the rise of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the title of best ever was largely a discussion between Maradona and Pele.

    The former Argentine forward helped guide his national team to the World Cup in 1986, and he will forever be revered in his homeland for how much he resembled the "pibe" archetypeAt club level, he was a key player on the Napoli sides that claimed the Serie A title in 1987 and 1990 while also playing starring roles for Boca Juniors and Barcelona.

    Maradona has suffered problems with addiction throughout his life and experienced multiple medical episodes in retirement.

    He was placed into intensive care in 2000 and 2004 due to heart problems. He was hospitalized in January 2019 after experiencing internal bleeding in his stomach.

