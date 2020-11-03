MLB Free Agents 2020: Latest Rumors, Predictions for Yadier Molina, Top Targets

1 of 3

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "Molina has been contacted by three additional teams, and the Cardinals make four teams interested."

The 38-year-old backstop has been with the Cardinals since 2004 and could be a coveted veteran for a team in search of catching depth, or one that needs help bringing along a top prospect.

While it may intrigue Molina to land elsewhere, he could stay with the organization that he called home for 20 years.

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak broke down what the Molina negotiations could be like, per MLB.com's Anne Rogers.

“I’ve known Yadi since he was drafted,” Mozeliak said. “He’s been an iconic figure to this organization. I could tell you how tough I am and what a great negotiator I am, but I’m human. There are parts of your decision making that will inherently be drawn to that relationship."

Since Molina and Matt Wieters are both free agents, the Cardinals' top catching option would be Andrew Knizner, who played in eight games in 2020, if they did not sign a free agent.

It could be in St. Louis' best interest to bring back Molina to help with the transition to Knizner, or another new backstop, before the two parties part ways completely.

Molina can still pack some power in a reduced role. He had four home runs and recorded a .662 OPS and .262 batting average in the truncated 2020 season.

When he is not in the lineup, Molina could be a vital asset to the younger pitchers on the St. Louis staff, especially the hurlers that did not pitch much in 2020, or come up from the minors in 2021.

Prediction: Molina works out a deal with St. Louis.