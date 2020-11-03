2020 NFL Trade Deadline Winners and Losers

0 of 7

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

As the anticipation of the NFL's trade deadline grew and grew, a Dr. Seuss refrain came to mind.

"Oh the places you'll go! There is fun to be done! There are points to be scored. There are games to be won. And the magical things you can do with that ball will make you the winning-est winner of all."

The buildup is almost always bigger than the actual movement of the players. Even so, certain organizations will benefit or take a step back based on the deals that were struck before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Specific individuals will go from frustrating situations to a squad they can immediately help. Or, they'll be trapped in limbo because their teams didn't make a move.

Realism doesn't always come into play. Certain organizations priced themselves out of the market. Fans almost certainly wanted their teams to do more to find help.

When all of the action was said and done, a select few emerged as obvious winners and losers.