NFL Trade Deadline 2020: Latest Rumors Heading into Deadline Day

Michael Perez/Associated Press

When tight end Zach Ertz was moved to injured reserve with a high ankle sprain in Week 6, the Philadelphia Eagles' offense took a hit—as did their trade deadline plans, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported that the team was considering offers for the 29-year-old, but any potential switch was scuppered when he was placed on injured reserve.

Wideout DeSean Jackson is in the same situation and will remain with Philadelphia when he returns from the non-displaced ankle fracture.

As such, the Eagles are looking at the same struggle they faced ahead of the last trade deadline: moving Alshon Jeffery.

Schefter said the team "would listen to any offers" for the wide receiver, who hasn't played all season following a foot sprain sustained last December and a subsequent calf issue.

Any movement for Jeffery doesn't come as a surprise, though. The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane reported in October 2019 that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman had been looking to move the 30-year-old as early as a month after he guaranteed his 2020 salary ahead of last season.

At 3-4-1, the Eagles have carved out some bright spots on offense with Travis Fulgham and John Hightower stepping up in the face of the myriad of injuries. Philadelphia has shown it can find its way without Jeffery.