NFL Trade Deadline 2020: Latest Rumors Heading into Deadline DayNovember 3, 2020
NFL Trade Deadline 2020: Latest Rumors Heading into Deadline Day
As the NFL trade deadline ticks ever closer, a number of teams made some major moves.
The Los Angeles Chargers moved defensive back Desmond King to the Tennessee Titans; the New Orleans Saints sent a conditional fifth-round pick and Kiko Alonso to the San Francisco 49ers for Pro Bowler Kwon Alexander; and the Pittsburgh Steelers acquired linebacker Avery Williamson from the New York Jets.
But there are still more players who may have moved on when the deadline hits at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
With hours to go, here's a look at some of the biggest names still in the trade-deadline conversation.
Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
When tight end Zach Ertz was moved to injured reserve with a high ankle sprain in Week 6, the Philadelphia Eagles' offense took a hit—as did their trade deadline plans, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Schefter reported that the team was considering offers for the 29-year-old, but any potential switch was scuppered when he was placed on injured reserve.
Wideout DeSean Jackson is in the same situation and will remain with Philadelphia when he returns from the non-displaced ankle fracture.
As such, the Eagles are looking at the same struggle they faced ahead of the last trade deadline: moving Alshon Jeffery.
Schefter said the team "would listen to any offers" for the wide receiver, who hasn't played all season following a foot sprain sustained last December and a subsequent calf issue.
Any movement for Jeffery doesn't come as a surprise, though. The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane reported in October 2019 that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman had been looking to move the 30-year-old as early as a month after he guaranteed his 2020 salary ahead of last season.
At 3-4-1, the Eagles have carved out some bright spots on offense with Travis Fulgham and John Hightower stepping up in the face of the myriad of injuries. Philadelphia has shown it can find its way without Jeffery.
Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have already made a move ahead of the deadline after dealing linebacker Yannick Ngakoue to the Baltimore Ravens.
However, after a 2-5 start to the season, the team will look to improve in the second half of the year with wide receiver Adam Thielen still on its roster.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday that the Vikings will hold on to the Minnesota native, who signed with his hometown team as an undrafted free agent in 2013.
Thielen would be a major asset to include in any transaction, but the 30-year-old—whose contract keeps him under Minnesota's control until 2024—is set to stick around to play a role in the Vikings' rebuild.
After only appearing in 10 games last season, he has started all seven games for the Vikings and is tied for fifth in the league with seven touchdowns and 442 yards on 35 receptions on 53 targets.
With one of the league's best receivers off the market, teams seeking help at wideout will have to look outside of Minneapolis.
Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots
After Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills that plummeted their record deeper (to 2-5), the New England Patriots have a decision to make about the future of cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
Rumors about a move for the 30-year-old have dominated the headlines as of late—and they haven't been put to rest by reports he put his home on the market last week.
On a weakened Patriots team, the Defensive Player of the Year and two-time All-Pro is considered a valuable option on both sides of a trade negotiation.
"The Patriots have engaged in considerable discussions about both buying and selling, but are seeking good young players more so than draft picks, and outside of corner Stephon Gilmore, do not have much to offer than would really excite contending teams," CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora wrote.
However, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported he has not "gotten the sense they have been actively shopping him in recent weeks."
Per Reiss, Gilmore has had a less successful season in 2020, much like the rest of his team, with opponents completing 56 percent of passes when he is on coverage, compared to 47 percent in 2020.
However, Pats head coach Bill Belichick praised the USC product last week.
"He's always ready to go," he said. "We've changed up what he does based on our game plan and who we're matched up against, the team we're playing that particular week. But he's a very flexible player that understands what we're trying to do, how it all fits together, and works hard to do his part in it."
Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans
The Houston Texans are open for business, according to La Canfora, who was told by one source that they "could make five trades if they wanted to."
JJ Watt is not among players who are up for negotiation, but defensive end Whitney Mercilus could be moved and the team is ready to part with four wide receivers: Randall Cobb, Brandin Cooks, Will Fuller V and Kenny Stills.
Ian Rapoport told NFL Total Access on Monday that Fuller, who leads Texans receivers with 490 yards and five touchdowns on 31 receptions, has a number of suitors, including the Green Bay Packers.
The 26-year-old has never appeared in all 16 regular-season games throughout his four years in the league, due to a number of nagging injuries, including an ACL tear in 2018 that limited his involvement to seven games.
Ahead of this season, though, the Notre Dame product addressed his intentions for the season, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com.
"If I can play 16 games, which I believe I will this year, the sky is the limit," Fuller said. "I say the same thing all the time, when I'm out there, I just try to do my best to help the team win and wherever that lands me, stat wise or whatever, at the send of the season, we'll see when we get there."