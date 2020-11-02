Sam Ehlinger Says 'S--t Stain 17' Was Nickname for Texas' 2017 Recruiting Class

Sam Ehlinger Says 'S--t Stain 17' Was Nickname for Texas' 2017 Recruiting ClassNovember 2, 2020
Chuck Burton/Associated Press
The Texas Longhorns' college football recruiting class of 2018 was nicknamed "RevolUTion 18." But when current quarterback Sam Ehlinger was recruited the year before as part of the inaugural class for head coach Tom Herman, his group had a different kind of nickname.
According to Longhorns reporter Anwar Richardson, Ehlinger said one member of his class christened the group "S--t Stain 17."
As a freshman in 2017, Ehlinger played in nine games and started six while leading the team in passing and rushing. The Longhorns have gone 29-17 in his career and are 4-2 in 2020, so the sentiment of the nickname for the 2017 class doesn't entirely ring true.
