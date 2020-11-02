    Sam Ehlinger Says 'S--t Stain 17' Was Nickname for Texas' 2017 Recruiting Class

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent INovember 2, 2020

    Texas' Sam Ehlinger (11) runs against Baylor during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
    Chuck Burton/Associated Press

    The Texas Longhorns' college football recruiting class of 2018 was nicknamed "RevolUTion 18." But when current quarterback Sam Ehlinger was recruited the year before as part of the inaugural class for head coach Tom Herman, his group had a different kind of nickname.

    According to Longhorns reporter Anwar Richardson, Ehlinger said one member of his class christened the group "S--t Stain 17."

    As a freshman in 2017, Ehlinger played in nine games and started six while leading the team in passing and rushing. The Longhorns have gone 29-17 in his career and are 4-2 in 2020, so the sentiment of the nickname for the 2017 class doesn't entirely ring true.

    Related

      Mock Draft Monday: Bears solidify their OL with Texas' Samuel Cosmi

      Mock Draft Monday: Bears solidify their OL with Texas' Samuel Cosmi
      Texas Longhorns Football logo
      Texas Longhorns Football

      Mock Draft Monday: Bears solidify their OL with Texas' Samuel Cosmi

      Cami Griffin
      via Longhorns Wire

      Sam Ehlinger calls OT improvement over career a ‘night and day difference’

      Sam Ehlinger calls OT improvement over career a ‘night and day difference’
      Texas Longhorns Football logo
      Texas Longhorns Football

      Sam Ehlinger calls OT improvement over career a ‘night and day difference’

      Burnt Orange Nation
      via Burnt Orange Nation

      ESPN's Week 9 College Football Power Rankings: Texas within top 25

      ESPN's Week 9 College Football Power Rankings: Texas within top 25
      Texas Longhorns Football logo
      Texas Longhorns Football

      ESPN's Week 9 College Football Power Rankings: Texas within top 25

      Cami Griffin
      via Longhorns Wire

      New Oklahoma commit blasts Texas Longhorns coaching staff

      New Oklahoma commit blasts Texas Longhorns coaching staff
      Texas Longhorns Football logo
      Texas Longhorns Football

      New Oklahoma commit blasts Texas Longhorns coaching staff

      Patrick Conn
      via Longhorns Wire