Buyer Beware: Every Top MLB Free Agent's Biggest Red Flag

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

2021 Age: 30

Kevin Gausman can be a darn good pitcher when he's on his game, which was certainly the case in 2020 as he logged 59.1 innings for the San Francisco Giants.

He boosted his average fastball to 95.1 mph and went to his wicked splitter for 46 of his 79 total strikeouts—only Luis Castillo had more strikeouts on off-speed stuff. In tandem with his low totals in the walk (16) and home run (8) columns, Gausman ultimately rode his nasty stuff to a 3.62 ERA.

But even setting aside the draft-pick ramifications of his qualifying offer, any club that considers Gausman will have to take a good, long look at his track record and determine how much stock to put into his 2020 effort.

The right-hander posted an ugly 5.72 ERA as recently as 2019 and has generally pitched to a mediocre 4.26 ERA overall in eight seasons. The quality of his stuff has fluctuated, and he's also been prone to hard contact. To wit, his 55th-percentile exit velocity in 2020 was actually one of his better marks.