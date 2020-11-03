Bleacher Report NFL Trade Deadline Grades and Analysis

9 of 9

New Orleans Saints receive: LB Kwon Alexander

San Francisco 49ers receive: LB Kiko Alonso, conditional 2022 fifth-round draft pick

Assessing the Saints

Alonso has been on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list all season as he continues to recover from a torn ACL. The Saints likely feared he wouldn't be able to contribute much down the stretch, and it has to be all hands on deck in what might be quarterback Drew Brees's final season.

So while Alexander also has durability issues, the Saints likely got better in the short term. If he can stay on the field and be even remotely as effective as he's been when healthy in recent years, he could be a tremendous boon to a good-but-not-great linebacker corps.

There's a chance that doesn't happen and the Saints are left holding an expensive bag that will likely cause them to cut Alexander in the 2021 offseason anyway, but this is a smart risk for a team that is all-in.

Saints grade: B+

Assessing the 49ers

The Niners never should have given Alexander a bloated contract two years ago, and there was no way they were going to continue to pay him beyond this season with Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw performing well. But you don't get compensatory pick credit for players you've released, and this trade enables San Francisco to get Alexander off the books in favor of a player in a walk year who should help with the comp pick formula if they lose him.

Injuries have done a number on Alexander. Alonso might not have a lot left, either. But this trade had little to do with the return.

There's some risk here because something could happen to Warner or Greenlaw, but it's a good deal when you consider the fifth-round pick (which could become a 2021 fourth-rounder if Alexander plays enough in New Orleans).

49ers grade: B+